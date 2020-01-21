Junior guard Marreon Jackson had 29 points on just 18 shots, and led Toledo to an 83-74 win over Ohio on Tuesday night inside the Convocation Center.
The Rockets (11-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) never trailed after using a 10-2 run to end the first half en route to a 35-28 lead at the break.
Jackson, just three days after a career-high 36 points in a road win at Akron, connected on five 3-pointers, hit all six of his free throws and handed out a team-high seven assists. Toledo had four players in double figures, and shot a sizzling 64.3 percent (18 of 28) in the second half.
Senior center Luke Knapke had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets, with 17 points coming in the second half. Redshirt freshman Keshaun Saunders had 10 points off the bench, and junior Dylan Alderson added 11 points.
Ohio (10-9, 2-4 MAC) lost a third home game in its last four in the Convo.
Sophomore guard Jason Preston had a huge night for the Bobcats; Preston tied his career-high with 27 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds against one turnover in a full 40 minutes.
But Ohio got little else from its regular cast of contributors. Senior guard Jordan Dartis had just eight points on 2 of 11 shooting. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas had nine points, but was saddled with foul trouble.
Freshman wing Ben Roderick did add a career-high 11 points off the bench, and bagged a career-high three 3-pointers.
