The Toledo Rockets won the battle of Mid-American Conference heavyweights.
Toledo ended Ohio's nine-game winning streak, winning 87-69 on Friday at the Convocation Center.
The result also ended the Bobcats' perfect 9-0 start at home and 5-0 start in the MAC.
Toledo improved to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the MAC, while Ohio falls to 14-3 and 5-1.
The Rockets raced out to an early lead they never lost. Keshaun Saunders' 3-pointer lifted them to a 19-9 first-half advantage.
Ryan Rollins' jump shot put Ohio down 38-22 with 5:50 left in the first half, as Toledo eventually led 45-29 at halftime.
The Rockets still led 49-32 with 17:58 to play in the game before the Bobcats made a run.
Ohio was within 56-48 with 14:42 to play after Ben Roderick's layup in the paint.
The deficit went back to 61-48, but Ohio was back to within six points at 65-59 after Sam Towns' basket with 10:57 to play.
Ohio was still down six at 71-65 with 6:51 left after Jason Carter's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats never got any closer as JT Shumate's basket started a 16-2 run for the Rockets.
Ohio was down 87-67 with 1:02 left, as Toledo was able to win going away.
Rollins led Toledo with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. RayJ Dennis added 18 points and four assists, with Setric Millner Jr. adding 17 points. Shumate had 12 points, with Ra'Heim Moss tallying nine points and four assists.
Carter led Ohio with 19 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Mark Sears had 14 points and two steals, while Ben Vander Plas had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Miles Brown added seven points and four assists, while Roderick and Tommy Schmock each scored five points. Towns scored four points while IJ Ezuma had three points.
Ohio returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Northern Illinois in a 7 p.m. start.
