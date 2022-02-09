TOLEDO — The Ohio Bobcats are off to their best 22-game start in program history and entered Tuesday in first place in the Mid-American Conference.
However, the Toledo Rockets have presented a problem for the Bobcats.
Toledo defeated Ohio for the second time this season, winning 77-62 on Tuesday at John F. Savage Arena.
Ohio also lost at home to Toledo, 87-69 on Jan. 21.
Toledo (19-5 overall, 11-2 MAC) moves ahead of Ohio (19-4, 10-2 MAC) in the overall conference standings.
Toledo led 38-27 at halftime then added onto the lead in the second half.
The Rockets had four starters in double figures. Setric Millner Jr. had 18 points. JT Shumate added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks. Ryan Rollins had 15 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. RayJ Dennis also had 12 points and three assists.
Keshaun Saunders came off the bench to score seven points.
Toledo won the rebounding battle, 47-26. The Rockets shot 56.4 percent (31 of 55) from the floor, while Ohio shot 32.8 percent (22 of 67).
Tommy Schmock came off the bench to lead Ohio with 17 points, making five 3-pointers.
Mark Sears followed with 13 points and six rebounds. Ben Roderick added 10 points while Ben Vander Plas had eight points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jason Carter had seven points, while Miles Brown scored six points.
Ohio was within 40-36 with 18:00 to play after a Roderick 3-pointer, but Toledo scored the next 10 points to lead 50-36 after a Rollins jumper.
The Bobcats got back to within seven points at 69-62 after two Brown free throws with 1:41 left.
Toledo made four free throws in a row to lead 73-62, ending the game on an 8-0 run.
Ohio remains on the road on Thursday with a trip to Central Michigan.
The Bobcats are also at Eastern Michigan on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.