Career-high night
Buy Now

Ohio freshman guard Ben Roderick, seen here earlier this season, had career highs in points and made 3-pointers during the Bobcats' game against Buffalo on Feb. 25, 2020 inside the Convocation Center.

 Messenger file photo by Maximilian Catalano

Ohio finally broke through against the Mid-American Conference’s upper crust with an 80-69 win over visiting Buffalo inside the Convocation Center on Tuesday night.

And freshman wing Ben Roderick may have done the same thing with his own game.

Roderick poured in a game-high, and career-high, 21 points to lead the Bobcats (14-14, 6-9 MAC) to their first win over Buffalo in the last seven meetings. The victory was also the first for OU in six meetings this season against the top four team in the conference standings.

Buffalo (18-10, 9-6 MAC) had won four straight overall, and three in a row in the Convo, but never led on Tuesday after the Bobcats opened the game with an 18-0 run and never looked back. Ohio’s lead never dipped below five points in the first half, and OU never led by less than nine points in the second half.

Roderick also hit a career-high six 3-pointers on eight attempts to lead four Bobcats in double figures. Sophomore point guard Jason Preston added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, sophomore guard Ben Vander Plas had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and fifth-year guard Jordan Dartis chipped in 12 points.

Jayvon Graves had 16 points for UB, and the junior guard crossed the 1,000-point career total with a 3-pointer in the first half. Antwain Johnson added 15 points and Josh Mballa had 13 points and seven boards off the bench.

Despite the win, Ohio dropped from eighth to ninth in the overall MAC standings due to a head-to-head tie-breaker with Toledo.

The Bobcats return to conference play on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. start in the Convo against Kent State (18-10, 8-7 MAC).

Story here

Email at jarkley@athensmessenger.com; follow on Twitter @JasonAmessenger

Tags

Load comments