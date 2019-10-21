The Bobcats (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) haven’t won as many games as they wanted to, or expected to, this season.
But as the stretch drive nears, Ohio knows it has Nathan Rourke. And the rest of the MAC East doesn’t.
It’s a luxury Ohio head coach Frank Solich doesn’t take for granted.
“He’s been doing this for three years,” Solich said Monday, during his weekly press conference at Peden Stadium.
“We’ve been fortunate to be able to ride on his shoulders for a while now.”
Rourke threw for a career-high 342 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for two more touchdowns, in the Bobcats’ 45-38 win over Kent State on Saturday. It was a big-time performance in a must-win kind of game for OU, which still controls its own destiny in the divisional title chase.
Ohio’s 45 points and 571 yards of offense were both season highs, and Rourke notched the first 300-yard passing game of his career.
“Did I break it? That’s pretty cool,” Rourke said Saturday when told of his first 300-yard game.
“I’m not big on individual stats, but I wanted that one.”
Rourke was recognized Monday for the effort by both the MAC and Manning Award — a college football quarterback of the year award handed out at the end of the season. Rourke was tabbed the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week, and was named one of Stars of the Week for Week Eight of the 2019 season by the Manning Award.
Rourke joined Shane Buechele (SMU), Justin Herbert (Oregon), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Preston Hutchinson (Eastern Michigan), Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Mike Schmidt (Air Force) and Brady White (Memphis) on the Manning Award list for Week Eight.
Rourke became the first Ohio quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards since Greg Windham threw for 380 against Texas State in 2016. Rourke has accounted for 94 touchdowns in his career — the Ohio record — and has accounted for at least four touchdowns in a game 10 times during his career.
With 6,249 career passing yards, Rourke is second in program history and just one of two QBs in OU history to throw for at least 6,000 yards (Tyler Tettleton, 9,125; 2009-13). Rourke’s 50 passing touchdowns rank second in Ohio history, and his 42 rushing touchdowns check in at third place in the program’s record book.
It was the second weekly nod from the MAC for Rourke this season, and the eighth of his career. Ohio has had five MAC East Player of the Week awards this season; Linebacker Jared Dorsa (Defense, week 1), Rourke (Offense, week 3), kicker Louie Zervos (Special Teams, week 4) and running back O’Shaan Allison (Offense, week 6) have picked up the other honors.
Rourke’s recognition hasn’t been limited to watch lists and awards. Opposing coaches have regularly spoken about him following clashes with the ‘Cats this season.
“I want you to know that he’s a hell of a football player,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said after OU’s 33-31 loss in Huntington in September. “We had that guy sacked and then he takes off and runs for about 70 on a speed option. I’m glad he’s gone.”
NIU’s Thomas Hammock won a 39-36, last-play game at Ohio just over a week ago. He was just glad Rourke didn’t get another shot to beat the Huskies.
“That quarterback is a dude,” Hammock said. “In my opinion, he’s the conference player of the year.”
Kent State’s Sean Lewis echoed those sentiments on Saturday. He also watched Rourke hit 18 of 20 passes for 284 yards in a 27-26 Ohio win at KSU in 2018.
“He’s one of the premiere players in our league for a reason,” Lewis said. “The accolades are well earned.
“He was able to move the ball down the field. Really accurate passer, big plays, as advertised.”
On the brink
Solich, with Saturday’s win, moved into second place in MAC history in coaching victories. Solich, at Ohio, has posted a record of 109-79. With one more win, Solich will tie former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi (110) for the the most coaching wins in MAC history.
But that will be on the (way) back burner for Solich this week as Ohio preps to play at MAC West leader Ball State (4-3, 3-0 MAC) on Saturday.
“I give that zero thought to be very honest with you. I’m not trying to demean anything. I just don’t think about it,” the coach said.
“Those things, they kind of come with the game if you’re in it long enough and do a good enough job some good things are going to happen,” Solich continued.
“It’ll be great for the program to accomplish that during my time and coach (Tim) Albin’s time and the guys that have been here for most of those years. But I’m thinking of other things.”
Solich, thanks to a half-dozen years at Nebraska, has a career FBS coaching record of 167-98 and ranks fourth among all active FBS head coaches in career wins.
Solich has a 72-43 record in MAC games, and only trails Deromedi (90) in MAC-specific coaching victories.
Solich ranks second in Ohio history in football coaching wins. The Kent State victory moved Solich out of a tie for second place with Bill Hess (108, 1958-1977). Legendary OU head coach Don Peden (121 wins, 1924-46) owns the program record for overall wins, but coached just one season in the MAC; Ohio joined the conference as a charter member in 194
OU continues a front-heavy schedule this week at Ball State. The Cardinals are the surprising leaders of the West Division at this point, with good road wins at EMU and NIU, and thumping of preseason favorite Toledo (52-14) on Saturday.
The Cardinals lead the MAC in scoring (34.7 ppg) and total offense (454.4 yards per game), rank third in the conference in rushing defense (135.0) and lead the MAC in passing efficiency defense. BSU’s 11 interceptions lead the league, and the Cardinals have a MAC-best turnover ratio of +6.
“This is a complete team in all three units,” Solich said. “We have to be hitting on all cylinders.” It’s been a common refrain so far in 2019 as the Bobcats’ schedule hasn’t had any breathers in two months. Ohio’s non-conference schedule included Pitt (5-2, second in the ACC Coastal Division), Marshall (4-3, second in C-USA East) and Louisiana (5-2, T-1st in Sun Best West Division).
In MAC play, OU opened with defending MAC East champion Buffalo, then drew defending overall MAC champion NIU, and last week faced then East Division leading Kent State. Now, it’s Ball State — the last team in the MAC still without a conference loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.