With the season threatening to veer off in an unwanted direction, the Bobcats leaned on their conductor to get them back on track.
Nathan Rourke, Ohio’s senior do-everything quarterback, delivered in a big spot with a big game, and the Bobcats steered themselves back into first place with a 45-38 win over Kent State inside Peden Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) forged a tie atop the East Division standings with the Golden Flashes (3-4, 2-1 MAC) with the victory. Locked in a shootout, the Bobcats had the best gun available with Rourke.
“So proud of that young man in terms of how he’s contributed to this program from day one when he showed up here,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said. “There were some good things and not-so-good things that happened early in the season for us. But he’s the kind of guy that’s able to drive past all of that and put it behind him…and move forward.”
Rourke had his best game of the season, and perhaps in his three-year run as the dual-threat starter in the Ohio’s offense. He completed 67.8 percent of his throws for a career-high 342 yards. He rushed for 79 yards, 5.6 yards per carry.
All told, Rourke accounted for 421 yards of offense and four touchdowns. It was the 10th time in his career he’s accounted for at least four scores.
Rourke was the catalyst for an Ohio offensive outburst that accounted for a season-high 571 yards and scored points on seven of its 12 drives — seven of 10 if you discount short drives at the end of each half.
“We valued every single drive that we had and wanted to get points out of it. We had to adapt that kind of mentality, especially with an explosive offense like Kent,” Rourke said.
“We had to be ready and make sure every drive was meaningful and that we got points out of it, or at least moved the ball. I thought we did that very well today.”
Third-string running back De’Montre Tuggle had 80 yards rushing and two second-half touchdowns for Ohio. And sophomore receiver Isiah Cox had a career-high 115 yards receiving.
And the Bobcats needed all of it. Kent State piled up 476 yards itself, and junior QB Dustin Crum was nearly Rourke’s equal with 96 rushing yards, 262 passing yards and four touchdown passes.
The two teams traded scores throughout. The Flashes forged the game’s last tie — at 31-31 — with 9:28 remaining after Crum found Raymond James on a slant that went for a 27-yard touchdown.
Ohio then stacked together two straight scores to get the needed cushion. Rourke capped a 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to the right side as OU went back in front 38-31, with 5:51 left.
On the ensuing possession, Kent State faced third-and-10. The Flashes picked up an Ohio blitz and had a receiver streaking open down the middle of the field. But, senior safety Javon Hagan made a leaping, one-handed breakup on the pass. If Hagan didn’t make the play, it likely would’ve resulted in a 75-yard touchdown.
Instead, in a game with precious few of them, the play turned out to be the biggest defensive stop of the day.
“I just used my eyes to go from the quarterback to the ball,” Hagan explained. “It means a lot to finally get the job done.”
The Flashes punted, a 26-yard shank, that gave OU the ball at their own 49. Rourke fired a 29-yard strike to Cox down the middle of the field. Two plays later, Tuggle burst through the middle for an 18-yard touchdown and Ohio’s lead was 45-31 with 2:49 left.
The Flashes cut it back to seven points, with 31 seconds left, after Crum’s fourth touchdown of the day — an 8-yard touchdown to Mike Carrigan in the right flat. But Ohio TE Adam Luehrman recovered the ensuing onside kick, and the Bobcats took one kneel-down to get the win.
Kent State came out swinging, and had a chance to knock the Bobcats out of the picture early but Rourke wouldn’t be denied. The Flashes led 7-0 less than 90 seconds in after Crum hit Carrigan with a 23-yard touchdown down the right sideline.
But just two OU possessions later, the Bobcats went up 10-7 after Rourke’s 49-yard touchdown deep down the middle to Cox.
“We all go out there knowing we got to execute every play, every drive,” Cox said. “The offense did good today. It just opened up.”
KSU took a 14-10 lead, still in the first quarter, with Crum’s 12-yard touchdown to Kavious Price. Ohio answered with another deep ball, this time a 51-yard score from Rourke to Jerome Buckner.
KSU then stacked consecutive scores together — Matthew Trickett’s 27-yard field goal and Will Matthews’ 2-yard TD run — to take a 24-17 lead late in the half.
But Rourke got Ohio out of a third-and-20 jam with a 24-yard completion to Ryan Luehrman. After a 19-yard toss to Cox, Rourke finished the drive off with a three-yard touchdown through the right side.
Ohio managed a 24-24 tie at the break, and then took a 31-24 lead in the third when Tuggle finished off a 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown dive.
The Bobcats won despite a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball, and an inability to get consistent stops. It’s a testament to Rourke’s talents that Ohio was able to put together its best offensive game of the season in a game it absolutely had to have.
Solich said there’s a lot of work left to do. But Rourke said OU showed it’s not out of the race yet despite the hangover of a 2-4 season start.
“I think it was a statement game for us,” Rourke said. “Now we have to go out and show it again at Ball State.”
Ohio will be at Ball State next Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. The Cardinals (4-3 3-0 MAC) are the MAC West leaders after taking out Toledo on Saturday, 52-14.
Ohio 45, Kent State 38
Kent St. 14 10 0 14 — 38
Ohio 10 14 7 14 — 45
Kent State — Mike Carrigan, 23-yard pass from Dustin Crum (Matthew Trickett kick), 13:53, 1Q
Ohio — Louie Zervos, 35-yard field goal, 10:08, 1Q
Ohio — Isiah Cox, 49-yard pass from Nathan Rourke (Zervos kick), 7:31, 1Q
Kent State — Kavious Price, 12-yard pass from Crum (Trickett kick), 1:36, 1Q
Ohio — Jerome Buckner, 51-yard pass from Rourke (Zervos kick), 13:54, 2Q
Kent State — Matthew Trickett, 27-yard field goal, 10:45, 2Q
Kent State — Will Matthews, 2-yard run (Trickett kick), 2:40, 2Q
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 3-yard run (Zervos kick), 0:13, 2Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 1-yard run (Zervos kick), 7:55, 3Q
Kent State — Raymond James, 27-yard pass from Crum (Trickett kick), 9:28, 4Q
Ohio — Nathan Rourke, 7-yard run (Zervos kick), 5:51, 4Q
Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle, 19-yard run (Zervos kick), 2:49, 4Q
Kent State — Mike Carrigan, 8-yard pass from Crum (Trickett kick), 0:31, 4Q
TEAM STATISTICS
KSU OU
First downs 27 31
Total Plays 74 74
Rushing (plys-yds) 39-214 46-229
Passing yards 262 342
Total yards 476 571
Passes (cmp-att-int)24-35-1 19-28-0
Fumbles (no-lost) 2-1 2-0
Penalties (no-yds) 8-86 9-105
Punts (no-avg) 4-29.8 2-42.5
INDIVIDUAL
STATISTICS
RUSHING
Kent State — Dustin Crum 16-96, Will Matthews 14-85 TD, Jo-El Shaw 9-33; Ohio — De’Montre Tuggle 19-80 2 TDs, Nathan Rourke 14-79 2 TDs, O’Shaan Allison 6-51, Julian Ross 5-19, Ty Walton 1-1, Team 1 -(-1).
PASSING
Kent State — Dustin Crum 24-35-0 262 4 TDs; Ohio — Nathan Rourke 19-28-0 342 2 TDs.
RECEIVING
Kent State — Mike Carrigan 7-72 2 TDs, Isaiah McKoy 7-65, Kavious Price 5-85 TD, Antwan Dixon 2-(-3), Raymond James 1-27 TD, Will Matthews 1-12, Jo-El Shaw 1-4; Ohio — Isiah Cox 4-115 TD, Ty Walton 4-59, Ryan Luehrman 3-42, De’Montre Tuggle 3-24, Shane Hooks 2-30, Jerome Buckner 1-51 TD, K.J. Minter 1-14, Cameron Odom 1-7.
