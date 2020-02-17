The Bobcats made it too easy for the opposition over the weekend.
They don’t plan on rolling out the red carpet in their own building.
Ohio (12-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference) gave up a season-high 17 made 3-pointers in a blow out loss at Kent State on Saturday.
And with pace-and-space Central Michigan on tap Tuesday night (7 p.m.) in the Convo, the emphasis will remain with defending the arc. The Chippewas (13-11, 6-5 MAC) have been running and gunning for as long as head coach Keno Davis has been in charge in Mount Pleasant.
“They both make about eight (3s) per game, but they’re two different teams, the way they play,” explained Ohio head coach Jeff Boals. “Central is more up-and-down, they got a lot of freedom.
“(The Chips) do play different. It’s almost like their 3-man is really a 5-man in that system. And the 5-man is really a 3-man,” he continued. “A lot of it is matchups, who do you put on who?”
The Bobcats will be focused on just having someone on everyone. It was an issue at Kent State where the Bobcats didn’t pressure the perimeter well.
Boals said of the 17 made 3s the Golden Flashes notched, 10 — in his opinion — were of the wide-open variety.
“They got a lot of catch-and-shoot rhythm 3s, and we have to take that away next time,” said Ohio sophomore point guard Jason Preston. “We’re not happy about it, but we know what happened and what to fix, and what we need to do.”
CMU will play as fast as any team in the MAC. The Chips average 73.8 possessions per game — 13th most in the country — and take just 15.5 seconds per offensive possession (15th nationally). Central Michigan emphasizes tempo, and spacing. In Davis’ scheme, every shot should be a 3-pointer, or an attempt at the rim that results in a layup or free throws.
Central Michigan scores 21.2 percent of its points at the foul line (65th nationally), and gets to the line with a top-heavy lineup. The Chips have four seniors playing big minutes, and five of the top eight players in the rotation are college-level transfers. CMU’s average of 2.58 years of playing experience ranks third in the country.
“They have strong, physical guys who can drive you, post you,” Boals said.
But CMU’s issues has been defense. The Chips force turnovers — second in MAC play in turnover percentage and steal percentage — but don’t force misses. CMU is last in the MAC in 2-point percentage defense (52.3 percent) and rank just 251st nationally in giving up 105.5 points per 100 possessions.
“It comes back to turnovers, and that’s on me to be better,” Preston said, after having seven at Kent State. “When we don’t turn it over, we can get the looks we want.”
Marksman showcase
Two of the best 3-point shooters in MAC history will square off Tuesday night.
CMU senior forward David DiLeo has more career 3s than any player in league history (317), and Ohio redshirt senior guard Jordan Dartis owns the Ohio record at 295. DiLeo passed the previous MAC record (309) earlier this season, and Dartis could pass the old mark before the end of the regular season.
DiLeo is averaging 14.7 points per game — a career-best — this season while shooting 39.3 percent from 3. Throughout his career DiLeo has averaged 2.5 made 3s per game and owns a 38.1 hit rate from 3 over his career.
“DiLeo is very crafty and creative in getting himself open, moving without the basketball,” Boals said. “You have to have a high alert on him at all times.”
That’s been the case for Dartis with the opposition as well over the last five years. Dartis is shooting a career-worst 37.4 percent from 3 this season, but has averaged 2.6 made 3s per game over his career.
Dartis, a career 42.7 percent 3-point shooter, had single-season percentages of 47.9 percent (freshman), 44.1 percent (sophomore), and 42.4 percent (junior year, 2017-18) during his career.
Dartis has 1,380 career points at Ohio, and is the No. 16 scorer in program history. Next up for Dartis in the OU record book is Sanjay Adell (No. 15, 1381 points, 1998-00), Steve Esterkamp (No. 14, 1,405 points, 2000-03) and Nick Kellogg (No. 13, 1,449, 2011-14).
A look at the MAC
OU begins the week currently slotted in at eighth place in the overall league standings, thanks to a three-way tie-breaker win over WMU and EMU (both are 4-8). Toledo (4-9) is 11th, and Miami (3-9) is 12th.
CMU (6-5) is seventh, while Kent State (7-5, fifth) and Buffalo (7-5, sixth) are both still within reach.
The MAC’s top four has Bowling Green (10-3, first) in front, followed by Akron (9-3). Northern Illinois (8-5) and Ball State (7-5) round out the top group.
Incredibly, Bowling Green has a negative-point differential in conference play (-3); CMU (-5) and Ohio (-12) aren’t far off that pace despite the large difference in records.
“You’ve got to win your close games. It’s a fine line,” Boals said.
“We’re fighting for a first-round game here (at home). Can we get a bye? Maybe, I don’t know the logistics or analytics of that,” he continued. “The biggest thing is to control what we can..do what you can do.”
Preston moves up
Preston leads Ohio this season with 16.2 points per game and remains third nationally with 7.7 assists per game.
With 192 assists this season, Preston ranks eighth all-time in Ohio single-season history. With eight more assists, Preston will become just the third player in Ohio history (D.J. Cooper, Jaaron Simmons) to ever record 200 or more assists in a single season.
Simmons (275) owns the single-season Ohio record, while Cooper (263, 242, 218, 211) has the next four single-season high-water marks. Simmons also had a 200-assist season.
With 295 career assists, Preston is now 15 helpers away from joining Dustin Ford and Robert Tatum in a tie for ninth-place (310) in the OU career assist top 10 list.
