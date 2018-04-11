On paper, it says that Tremayne Scott is a native of Ocala, Florida.
But you could make a fair argument that home is Athens, Ohio for the first-year assistant football coach.
Scott was officially hired in January to be an assistant for Bobcats. He’ll be in charge of the Ohio defensive tackles. It is his first full-time Division I assistant coaching position.
It’s not a new start, so to speak, for Scott however. Instead, the 2018 season is a return to familiar territory. This year will be the ninth that Scott has spent in Athens, be it as a football player, an intern, a graduate assistant or a full-time assistant with the Ohio University football team.
“I’ve spent a lot of time here,” Scott says with a big laugh, fitting for a large man.
And Scott remains a big man. He played five years as a defensive end at Ohio (2008-12) and still looks every bit the 6-foot-3, and 260 pounds he was listed at back then.
And Scott played plenty as a Bobcat. He logged 35 career games, posted more than 71 career tackles, 7.5 sacks and forced six fumbles. He capped his playing career with a tour de force performance in the 2012 Independence Bowl — five tackles, two sacks, his first career interception — and had a rookie tryout with the Dallas Cowboys in the spring of 2013.
Scott soon returned to Athens, first as an intern in the football operations office and then later as a graduate assistant coach (DL). He graduated from Ohio in 2012, then picked up his Master’s from OU in 2014.
Scott spent 2016-17 as the DL coach at Carthage College, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he coached four all-conference players and helped a defense post 52 sacks and held opponents under 92 yards per game over two seasons.
But when the NCAA allowed programs to add an additional coaching spot last year, it didn’t take Ohio head coach Frank Solich long to figure out that Scott should be one of the first guys to call.
“He’s got a great personality and players that knew him during the time that he played really like him. Our coaches really like him,” Solich said. “He’s got the ability to really relate well to people.
“As much as anything that’s what coaching is all about, being able to relate to your players,” Solich continued. “He’s going to be able to relate to recruits very well. He’s going to be able to relate to his players really well.
“He’s going to be a good one.”
Scott’s acclimation process will be aided by the fact that he won’t need long to get up to speed on his new surroundings. Current Ohio assistant coach Pete Germano (defensive line) recruited Scott when he was in high school, and Scott played for him for three seasons at Ohio. The two are working to restock the Bobcats’ front four, and Scott knows just what Germano is looking for.
“So when we’re talking technique, or when we’re talking about block destruction and escape, and things of that nature that we have to take on every day, it’s really similar to my mindset and how we should take on things,” Scott said.
“That part is easy for me, to see what he wants. Our mindsets are really similar.”
Scott joins a staff heavily steeped in continuity. Solich, Jimmy Burrow (defensive coordinator) and Tim Albin (offensive coordinator) have been at Ohio for 14 seasons. Wide receivers coach Dwayne Dixon is entering his 12th season, Brian Haines (TE/Special Teams coordinator) is embarking on his 11th year with Ohio, and Germano is starting his 12 season with the Bobcats.
Scott, with his eight previous years in the program, feels right at home.
“I just love the opportunity that I have,” Scott said. “Frank Solich, Jimmy Burrow and all the guys here…I thank them for bringing me back.
“I am back home, here at my alma mater. It’s a great deal for me.”
Germano said Scott will have more duties than just coaching defensive tackles, but it will be the specialized aspect that could pay off the most next season. Germano is dialing on the ends, and the front as a whole, and the tackles are receiving specialized coaching for the first time.
“It makes it a lot easier,” Germano said. “Those kids are going to get better coaching. That will show up down the stretch.”
Scott becomes the second former Ohio player during Solich’s tenure to later earn a staff position with the program. Chris Rodgers, who signed with Ohio is 2005, is the program’s current Director of Football Operations.
Solich said it’s not the only criteria that matters, but it helps. He likes having former players involved.
“We look in that direction when jobs open up, and if it fits, that’s great,” Solich said. “It’s good for your players to see that down the road they may have a chance to come back into the system if they’re interested in coaching.”
Scott played for some of the best Ohio teams under Solich. He was there when the Bobcats nearly won the MAC title in 2011, claimed the program’s first-ever bowl wins in 2011 and ’12, and watched Ohio win at Penn State (2012).
He’s invested a significant portion of his life into Ohio Football. He’s coaching defensive tackles, but his eye is on the bigger picture as well.
“I would say I’m just very fortunate,” Scott said. “I just really want to see this school, this program, this coaching staff succeed.
“We’re overdue for what’s coming to us.”
