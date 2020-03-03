AKRON — Tyler Cheese had 11 second-half points, and helped rally the Zips from a 14-point second-half deficit to stun Ohio, 74-67, on Tuesday night inside James A. Rhodes Arena.
Akron (23-7, 13-4 Mid-American Conference) trailed 61-47 with 14:20 remaining, but then finished the game with a 27-6 run. Ohio (15-15, 7-10 MAC) shot just 21.7 percent in the second half, and missed 15 of its final 17 shots as the Zips picked up a season-sweep over the Bobcats.
Xeyrius Williams led Akron with 20 points and eight rebounds, while leading scorer Loren Cristian Jackson was held to 13 points in 25 minutes after fouling out with 8:24 remaining. Channel Banks added 10 points.
Jason Preston led Ohio with 19 points, eight assists and five rebounds. But the sophomore — who logged a full 40 minutes in a sixth-straight game — had just four points and one assist in the second half.
Preston had Ohio's only two made field goals over the final 14:30.
Sylvester Ogbonda had a career-high 15 points and seven rebounds for Ohio, and Ben Vander Plas chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.
Ohio played without senior guard Jordan Dartis, who missed the start due to an injured foot. During the game, Vander Plas, Ogbonda, and freshman guard Lunden McDay (9 points) all left the game for stretches with ankle injuries and/or cramping.
Ohio blitzed Akron to the due of a 50-37 edge in the first half, and led by as many as 15 points. But after Ben Roderick hit a corner 3-pointer for a 60-47 lead wth 14:40 to go, the Bobcats didn't hit another field goal for nearly seven full minutes.
Preston's spinner in the lane with 5:59 left was Ohio's last made field goal and gave OU a 65-61 lead. But Akron scored the next eight points to grab the lead, and added five more in the final 34 seconds.
Ohio wraps up the regular season on Friday with a 7 p.m. start at Miami (12-18, 5-12 MAC).
