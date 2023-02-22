LYNCHBURG, VA - The lobby of the Laquinta Inn in this sprawling college town was jam-packed with Bobcats late Saturday morning as three senior members of the Ohio University hockey team not only reminisced about their current season, but also their collegiate careers.
And while this weekend might be filled with some tears for the seniors, the mood was upbeat, jubilant and celebratory on that unseasonably warm February morning east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
As the team prepared for that night's final road game of the season vs. Liberty University, its members had another reason to celebrate.
It was senior Ryan Hastings' 22nd birthday and they gathered in the lobby to eat cookies and brownies to honor the soon-to-be graduating OU defenseman.
The gathering also provided the perfect backdrop for Hastings and two other OU seniors to reminisce on how they got to Athens and what the future holds for them after they receive their diplomas in May.
For several members of the Bobcats' hockey team, it will be a moment four years in the making, but it will also be a bittersweet one to say the least.
While this weekend will be filled with the energy that comes with the final home stand of the regular season for the Bobcats' hockey team, it will also be one filled with a mixed bag of emotions for several of the players.
The senior class of the Ohio University team will take to the home ice at Bird Arena for the final time this weekend in OU's series with the Purple Eagles from Niagara University.
In previous editions of the Messenger, profiles on the Captain, Sam Turner, alternate captain and graduate student Ryan Higgins, defenseman Blake Rossi and forwards Andrew Sacca, JT Schimizzi and Andrew Wells have appeared.
The trio profiled in this feature have vast accomplishments they have made to the team in the past four years and also varied interests they hope to pursue off the ice once their playing days are completed.
For Higgins, Ryan Leonard and Zach Curry the future is definitely bright for them career wise, but their immediate focus is on not only winning the series against Niagara, but also accomplishing another lofty goal that all three feel is well within reach for the team.
That would be bringing an American Collegiate Hockey Association Men's D1 championship banner back to Athens next March.
But first things first.
As part of seniors' weekend all the OU upperclassmen will be honored on ice prior to puck drop at Saturday's game.
And that's where the bittersweet comes in.
"It definitely will be bittersweet," Curry told The Athens Messenger.
Leonard also readily admitted that "I might shed a couple of tears."
"It will be emotional and it will definitely be bittersweet," Hastings said. "It's crazy how fast it's gone."
Adding to the speed of their four years at OU was that this team - like so many sports squads - were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which, while it wreaked havoc on a part of their playing careers, didn't dampen their enthusiasm for the experience they all had during their college careers.
"We kind of got screwed over because of COVID," Leonard readily admitted and the other two agreed, but there were still plenty of positive highlights from their four seasons that in a way outweigh the impact the pandemic had on their collective careers.
"There was a lot less energy," Hastings explained about the lack of fans at home games during the height of the pandemic and, of course, the cardboard cutouts of fans weren't "as active as people," he joked.
Leonard and Curry agreed, but all three tried to make the best of it and bond with their teammates and continue to contribute to what has been a stacked Bobcats' roster.
With so many talented players on the roster, the trio have learned to accept that they might not be the first line, but they are an important part of the overall squad's success.
"You kind of know your role," and you deal with it, Hastings said.
One thing that none of the team lacks is a sense of brotherhood and camaraderie that is especially evident when talking to the senior trio.
"Road trips are a lot of fun," Leonard said, with Hastings adding "It brings all the boys together."
And these three have been together enough to easily quickly rattle off one-word answers when asked to describe the other.
"Energetic," Curry said in describing his other two teammates.
"Hard-working," Leonard said.
And "committed," Hastings added when answering the question.
As committed as the three are to the game, they are all equally devoted to their professional lives once they graduate from OU.
Curry, a native of Olathe, KS, will return to his roots and get good use of the bachelor's degree in sports coaching and sports management he will receive from OU and coach the high school team he once played for.
Additionally, he will work at a hockey training facility in his hometown where he can mentor and inspire others who want to follow a similar collegiate playing path.
"It's very grassroots, it's growing," Curry said when asked about how big hockey is in Kansas.
For Leonard, or Lenny as his teammates call him, he will use the marketing and business analytics degree he is about to receive right from the get-go, as he has already been offered a sales position in Cleveland.
As for Hastings, his career intent took a slight detour almost immediately upon enrolling in the nursing program.
About 10 days into nursing program studies. "Our bio lab took us to the cadaver lab and told us to play around and I knew right then that it wasn't for me," Hastings quipped.
Instead, he opted to pursue a graphic design degree and will be taking a full-time position with a supplement company in Pittsburgh, just outside his hometown of Apollo, PA.
But for now, Hastings and Leonard aren't worrying about their professional careers. Rather, they emphatically agree with Curry that "We are focused on this season."
That would include not only sweeping Niagara this weekend, but also winning nationals next month.
All three feel that is a goal that is not only tangible, but also realistic.
They all agree this team is a contender and it would be exciting to ride off into the sunset of their senior season with a championship ring.
And currently ranked at number four in the country, their dreams could definitely become reality.
So while the home careers of all these OU seniors end this weekend, there is still much hockey to play and all feel this squad has a definitely strong chance of bringing a National Championship banner back to hoist above the rafters of Bird Arena once the ACHA tournament concludes next month in Massachusetts.
THINGS TO KNOW AHEAD OF NIAGARA SERIES
Coming off a huge weekend series with Liberty, the OU hockey team looks to avoid letting its guard down against Niagara this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron explained the challenges this series brings his team:
"Niagara is very fast and offensive; they have a lot of young players who have brought a new energy to their program. They are a top-15 team in the country, and it will be a very difficult series," Mauron said.
The coach hopes to see Bird Arena packed as the puck drops on the final home stand of the 2022-23 campaign.
"I hope to see everybody at the games this weekend! Our seniors deserve their last two games at Bird to be special! I know our team will do everything they can to leave on a high note."
