It’s early, and the line is further back, but the Bobcats look like a new team from the 3-point arc in 2019-20.
Ohio’s prowess from the arc has been a factor in the Bobcats’ 2-0 start, and figures to be a key component when Ohio hits the road on Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. start at Iona (0-1) from the Hynes Center in New Rochelle, N.Y.
“It’s been crazy with the spacing,” said OU sophomore point guard Jason Preston after the ‘Cats connected on 13 3-pointers in a win over Heidelberg on Saturday.
“Teammates are knocking down shots.”
And Ohio is doing it at a high rate. The Bobcats are shooting 49.1 percent overall through two games, but from the 3-point arc is where OU looks like a much different club.
Ohio ranked 343rd nationally in 2018-19 in 3-point shooting, covering at just a 29.5 percent rate. Through two games, that percentage has climbed to 42.9 percent this season — tied for 37th nationally.
The single biggest reason for the increase is likely the return of redshirt senior guard Jordan Dartis to the lineup. One of the best 3-point shooters in Mid-American Conference history, Dartis has six 3-pointers in two games.
But Dartis is just 33.3 percent from the arc so far as he regains his timing and rhythm. Where OU has made the biggest jump is the make-rate from the forwards and centers taking the long-range shots.
Centers Sylvester Ogbonda and Nolan Foster are a combined 3 of 4 from 3. Starting forward Ben Vander Plas is 4 of 5, and backup forwards Nate Spring (3 of 5) and Mason McMurray (3 of 7) have also made the most of their chances as well.
First-year head coach Jeff Boals said the production isn’t a surprise.
“Our bigs, when they pick and pop, or (Preston) gets downhill and draws a 5-man and they’re wide open, we want them to shoot that,” he explained. “It’s a good weapon for us. You have to guard them when they’re out there.”
The other key factor is Preston himself. He’s been adept at finding the open teammate, no matter who that is, in Ohio’s half-court offense. Preston has two double-doubles (points-assists) in two games this season, and will begin Wednesday night ranked second in the country with 12 assists per game.
Dartis has helped with spacing the floor, which in turn has given Preston more room to navigate in the screen and roll game with Ohio’s forwards, and then Preston has fed those forwards from some open jumpers when the defense reacts.
It’s a chain-reaction that plays in well with Preston’s skill set.
“You could be three passes or three people away from Jason Preston and he’s going to find you somehow,” Boals said.
“The ability to be shot ready has got to be there. His ability to get downhill and create two-on-ones, 3-on-2s on the weak side are big for us.”
Iona will present a big road test, in a stretch full of them, for Ohio. The Gaels are four-time defending champions of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and were the preseason pick to win the MAAC again this season and pick up the NCAA Tournament bid that goes with the honor.
Iona is experienced, savvy, and used to finding ways to win tough games. Forward Tajuan Agee, a 6-9 pogo stick, led the Gaels with 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots in a season-opening 70-64 overtime loss at LaSalle on Saturday.
Senior guard E.J. Crawford (17 points) and junior guard Asante Gist (8 points, 5 assists) joined Agee on the preseason All-MAAC list, and junior guard Isaiah Washington is a Minnesota transfer that has been plugged into the lineup.
Wednesday’s game will be the first of five straight away from Athens for Ohio. After Wednesday’s trip, the Bobcats will be at No. 10 Villanova on Saturday, and then faces No. 24 Baylor in the first-round of a Myrtle Beach Invitation on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The Bobcats haven’t said it, but you have to believe they desperately want to knock off Iona with two tough games coming up.
Instead, Ohio has continued to only reinforce the notion of getting better each game. The Bobcats are 2-0, but that isn’t the goal.
“We’re not happy at 2-0. We got a lot of games ahead of us,” Vander Plas said. “That’s the mindset of a lot of guys on the team and the coaches. We got to come in every single day and get ready for the next game.”
