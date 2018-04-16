Note: This story appears in the Tuesday, April 17 newspaper on Page A6.
Through a series of coincidences, tough breaks and twists of a fate, Bart Miller has amassed both an impressive, and puzzling, coaching resume.
Though just 32 years old, Miller has already worked with and for some of the most respected run-game guys in college football.
Miller played every spot on the offensive line for Rocky Long — a respected OL mind and current head coach at San Diego State — while at New Mexico.
There’s Bob Bostad, who coached the offensive line and coordinated the run-game for some of the burliest Wisconsin teams in recent history from 2006-11.
Miller has worked with current Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst. Former UW and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema gave Miller a shot as a GA, and later as his OL coach with the Badgers. He’s coached in the Big Ten, Conference USA, the Sun Belt and the Mountain West.
At each stop, his unit performed better than it had before his arrival.
So what’s puzzling about it? Through the vagaries of coaching hires and firings, Miller has yet to settle in and carve out an extensive resume in any one locale.
For example, Bielema put Miller in charge of the OL early in the 2012 season. Miller was 27-year old GA at the time. The Badgers were 103rd in the nation in rushing at the time, but finished the year 12th in the nation in rushing.
But, Bielema left for Arkansas, Wisconsin hired a new head coach and Miller wasn’t retained.
Miller, after a year at New Mexico State, joined Florida Atlantic to coach the offensive line. The Owls, with just one returning starter, gave up just 26 sacks in his first season there while blocking for 10 different ball carriers who piled up 1,962 rushing yards. FAU allowed just 21 sacks the next season, and Miller coached three all-conference performers.
Miller then left to become the OL coach at Minnesota, but was there just one season as head coach Tracy Claeys was left go as the Gophers hired P.J. Fleck.
Miller spent last season coaching tight ends at the Air Force Academy.
Miller said it’s time to stop and build something. He believes he’ll get to do that with Ohio.
“I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to be around some great coaches and learn a lot,” Miller said. “My career and the things I’ve learned along the way, has been a culmination of all of that.
“I’ve seen it work on every level, and it’s going to work here too.”
Miller, from Omaha, Neb., is familiar with Ohio head coach Frank Solich, his reputation, his resume. When he heard about the opening in the Bobcats’ offensive line room, there was no question he was interested.
“Absolutely. I watched Coach Solich from afar, growing up with those old Nebraska teams,” Miller said. “And here, knowing what this program has been built on. Physicality. Running the football. Knowing the o-line is in good shape.”
It didn’t take long for Solich to become sold on Miller. Ohio enjoyed the best offensive season in program history in 2017, and a punishing offensive line was a huge factor in that. With prior OL coach Dave Johnson moving on to Colorado State, his replacement became a critical decision during the off-season. With four returning starters, and eight players with solid experience, Ohio couldn’t afford to miss with the hire.
Solich tapped into old acquaintances, like Bielema and former NIU/Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill. The book on Miller was one Solich was thrilled to hear.
“He will drive his guys. The way they talked about him made me feel very comfortable about Bart, the type of person he is, the type of coach he is, the type of person he is,” Solich said. “You look at the schools he’s been at, the success they’ve had in terms of offensive linemen, it seems to make sense.
“We’ll be on the same page.”
When hired at Minnesota, Miller summed up his overall philosophy during an introductory press conference.
“Establish that mind-set that you are the meanest, toughest, nastiest guy on the field,” Miller said, then. “And when you do that, you’re going to push people around and have success up front. That’s ultimately how you play the game.”
The early returns from Ohio’s veteran offensive front have been positive, and indicate that the Bobcats’ physicality up front won’t dip with a new coach in charge.
“Heck of a coach. Way different than (former) Coach (Dave) Johnson, like in a technical stance, but still a heck of a coach,” said senior left tackle Joe Lowery. “Different styles. I guess you could say Coach Miller is more uptempo? But they’re both really good on explaining the ‘whys’ of things.”
Sixth-year senior guard Durrell Wood has seen three OL coaches at Ohio — Miller, Johnson and Kevin Lightner. He doesn’t think the Bobcats are going to miss a beat.
“They’re all different. Lightner was kind of crazy. Straight physicality. Johnson was straight technique,” Wood said. “And Coach Miller, he’s kind of all of that.
“He’s showing us all the drills, on the cutbacks he’s doing it himself,” he added. “He has a lot of energy, and it translates to us.”
There will be a learning curve, new ways of doing things, new terminology, and new relationships to build. But Miller hopes to get that ironed out in the spring.
But Miller is relishing the chance to build something for long haul with the Bobcats. He won’t find a more stable coaching staff in the country, and the personnel group is stacked in proven players.
Ohio set tons of offensive records in 2017. There’s no reason those same marks can’t be written over again.
“We hold each other to a pretty high standard and my goal is for us to become a perennial power,” Miller said.
“Win the conference championship, but also become one of the leading O-lines in the country. You’re seeing us move the line of scrimmage. You’re seeing a tremendous amount of physicality from these guys day to day,” he added. “Setting that standard, that’s what we fight for.”
