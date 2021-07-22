Frank Solich's retirement, and Tim Albin's promotion to head football coach at Ohio University, left an opening on the coaching staff.
Ohio announced on Thursday that a familiar face in the Solich era will be coming back to Athens.
Tyler Tettleton has joined the Ohio football staff, Albin announced on Thursday.
Tettleton will join the staff as an Assistant Football Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Running Backs coach.
Tettleton started at quarterback for the Bobcats during the 2011 through 2013 seasons.
"I'm really excited for Tyler to return to Ohio," Albin said in a press release. "Tyler is one of the best players to put on the Green and White and he is a rising star in the football coaching world. I can't wait for him to get started with our guys and for Ohio fans to see him back at Peden."
Ohio won the Mid-American Conference East Division title under Tettleton in 2011, as well as winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. It was Ohio's first bowl win in program history, and first 10-win season since 1968.
"First off, I would like to thank Ms. Julie Cromer, Frank Solich, and Tim Albin for this amazing opportunity" Tettleton said. "I am forever indebted to Frank for everything he has done for me and I wish him nothing but the best in retirement."
Tettleton has worked his way up the coaching ranks since his playing days ended in Athens. He was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma from 2014 through 2017.
Tettleton was an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, and spent last season as LSU's offensive assistant.
"While I'm beyond thrilled to be back, I didn't come back for a homecoming/reunion tour," Tettleton said. "I came back for three main reasons. One, I believe in Tim Albin. Two, I wanted to continue to carry on and advance what Frank has built here. And three, and most importantly, to bring a MAC championship to Athens."
Tettleton, with Albin serving as the offensive coordinator, ranks as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play for the Bobcats, holding 27 program records. He is the first quarterback at Ohio to amass 9,000 yards passing. He finished with 67 career touchdown passes and led the Bobcats to a win at Penn State to open the 2012 season.
Tettleton's 2011 season individually ranks as his best. He set program records for highest passer rating (148.9), most completions (265), most touchdown passes (28), most pass yards (3,306) and most total yards (3,960).
"Obviously a great player," Albin said after being introduced as the new head coach last week. "Some day there will probably be a statue of him. He's already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Some unbelievably remarkable wins. The first bowl win, first one ever, but he is a tremendous talent, I think a rising star in the profession and NFL experience. Those types of things, he's trying to work his way up the ladder, but he's even a better person off the field."
Ohio's first game with Albin and Tettleton on the coaching staff is against Syracuse on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. inside Peden Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.