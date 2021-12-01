BATON ROUGE, La. — Ohio's non-conference game at Louisiana State University was a game of runs.
Unfortunately, for Ohio, the final run went to the Tigers.
LSU improved to 8-0 on the season, defeating Ohio University, 66-51, at Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Ohio drops to 5-2, with both losses coming to Southeastern Conference schools, as the Bobcats also lost at Kentucky.
The Bobcats faced a tough challenge going into the contest, but the task at hand became even more difficult after falling behind 14-0.
That deficit grew to 18 points at 21-3 with 9:25 left in the first half.
Ohio wasn't down for the count. The Bobcats closed to within 34-22 at halftime, then tied the game at 37-37 with 14:07 left on a Ben Vander Plas 3-pointer.
The Bobcats were on their own extended run of 34-16 to force a tie, but they would never take the lead.
LSU scored the next six points to go ahead 43-37, eventually going ahead 51-41 after a Efton Reid layup with 5:09 remaining.
The deficit eventually grew all the way back to 18 points, 66-48, after a Mwani Wilkinson shot in the paint in the final minute.
The Bobcats struggled from the field, shooting 26.5 percent (16 of 68).
The bright spot for Ohio was the fact that 12 of those makes were from 3-point range. They made enough long-range shots to get back in the game, but ultimately were just 6 of 32 (18.8 percent) from 2-point range.
LSU shot 46.9 percent (23 of 49), despite making just 4 of 18 from 3-point range. The Tigers won the rebounding battle 43-37, and outscored Ohio in the paint, 36-12.
The Tigers also made 16 of 19 free throws, compared to 3 of 6 from the line for the Bobcats.
Vander Plas had 12 points for Ohio, all coming on 4 of 8 shooting from 3-point range. He added seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out late in the second half.
Mark Sears added 11 points for Ohio, with Jason Carter tallying 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Ben Roderick and AJ Clayton each scored six points for Ohio, while Miles Brown and Tommy Schmock each scoring three points.
Tari Eason led LSU with 20 points, hitting on 6 of 9 shots from the field to go with three blocks.
Darius Days added 12 points, 13 rebounds and two steals, with Reid and Wilkinson each scoring eight points. Eric Gaines had seven points and five assists.
Ohio returns home on Saturday, hosting Saint Francis at 3:30 p.m. in the Convocation Center.
