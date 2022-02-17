Toledo rallied for a 76-73 win over the Ohio women's basketball team on Wednesday.
Ohio led 20-14 after one quarter and 42-31 going to halftime.
The Rockets won the third quarter, 29-16, to lead 60-58, then won the final quarter 16-15 to hold on. Toledo made 7 of 10 3-point attempts in just the third quarter.
The Bobcats fall to 12-10 overall and 6-7 in the Mid-American Conference.
Toledo's only conference loss came at home to Ohio, 79-72, back on Jan. 26. By winning the rematch, the Rockets improved to 20-4 overall and 14-1 in the MAC.
Cece Hooks led Ohio with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Gabby Burris followed with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Madi Mace also hit double figures with 12 points and six rebounds.
Yaya Felder had eight points and two assists, while Erica Johnson had seven points and three assists. Kaylee Bambule had three points.
Sophia Wiard led Toledo with 26 points on 9 of 11 shooting. Sammi Mikonowicz had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Quinesha Lockett had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Ohio is scheduled to travel to Bowling Green on Saturday at 1 p.m.
