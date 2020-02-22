BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — In the tightest moments, Ohio’s 2019-20 conference season has boiled down to a cruel arithmetic.
The opponents have been the ones to make the game-deciding plays. And the Bobcats haven’t.
Ohio received another stern reminder of that on Saturday when Bowling Green’s Justin Turned knocked in an 18-foot jumper with 2.2 seconds left to lift the Falcons to a 62-61 win inside the Stroh Center.
It didn’t matter that Turner had made just one of his first 10 shots. It didn’t matter Ohio played a brilliant first half. It didn’t matter that the Bobcats played well enough to win. It didn’t matter that OU hounded one of the best players in the conference into a subpar day.
All that mattered is Turner — a fourth-year junior — made a tough, game-deciding shot, after Ohio freshman Ben Roderick missed the front end of a one-and-one seconds earlier.
“Whether I was missing or not, I was going to put one up,” said Turner, who finished with 12 points — including BG’s last six — despite shooting 2 of 12 from the field.
Bowling Green (20-7, 11-3 Mid-American Conference) maintained a share of the overall conference lead with the victory, it’s ninth narrow-escape win of the MAC season.
Ohio (13-14, 5-9 MAC), meanwhile, has six MAC losses by a total of 26 points. The Bobcats led BG by 10 in the first half of the first meeting this season and loss. On Saturday, OU led by as many as 18 in the first — 15 at the break — and lost again.
“It should be motivation. It should be discouraging that we’re that close,” Ohio head coach Jeff Boals said. “You have to come up with those big-time plays, those game-winning plays we always talk about.”
The Bobcats came up on the short end in that regard once again. Ohio saw a 39-24 halftime lead evaporate quickly after BG opened the second half with a 14-2 run. The Falcons made it disappear entirely after Daeqwon Plowden’s lay-up with five minutes gave BG its first lead since a 3-2 mark early in the first half.
Still, OU forced a 56-56 tie, and then took a 58-56 lead on Ben Vander Plas’ bank shot from the right block with 3:07 left. BG tied it with a pair of Turner free throws.
Three possessions later, Vander Plas powered through from the left side for a 3-point play, and a 6-158 lead with 43.6 seconds left.
It wasn’t enough. Turner made two more free throws with 30.9 tics remaining to pull BG to within one. Then, Roderick was fouled with 19.7 seconds left.
Roderick’s free throw — OU had just three all day — popped out and set up the final sequence for the Falcons. Turner worked his dribble back and forth, then stepped back to hit a contested jumper over Vander Plas for the late lead.
Jason Preston’s half-court heave at the buzzer was well off the mark, and the Bobcats were left with another near-miss.
BG head coach Michael Huger had a timeout left at the end, but didn’t use it after Turner ended up with the ball after Roderick’s missed free throw.
“It’s hard to get matchups that you like at the end of the game, and we were able to have one. I was taking my chances with that one,” he said.
Vander Plas he didn’t defend well enough in a big spot. But Turner has been instrumental in four BG wins this season with either late-game free throws, or jumper, or — like Saturday — both.
“I just got to be better. I’ve got to sit down and give a better contest there,” Vander Plas said. “He was obviously too open if he knocked it down.”
And Boals was trying to pick up Roderick, who was pressed into his first collegiate start after freshman guard Lunden McDay rolled an ankle in practice on Friday. Roderick finished with eight points and four rebounds.
"That didn’t lose the game. You want him to make the one-and-one…but that’s one of many plays you can look at,” Boals said. “I told him to keep his head up.”
Sophomore point guard Jason Preston had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead Ohio, but just four points in the second half after BG ramped up its pressure in denying him the ball.
Senior guard Jordan Dartis added 10 points, but was scoreless in the second half and didn’t play in the final 6:54 thanks to leg cramps.
Vander Plas finished with 13 points and five rebounds, and said it was BG’s pressure on Preston that forced OU out of sync. Ohio hit 9 fo 15 3-pointers in the first half, but scored just 22 points with 1 of 13 3-point shooting in the second.
“Obviously a lot of our offense runs through him. We got to adjust better and find different ways to score when they’re pressuring him like that,” Vander Plas said.
Ohio missed four of its first five shots, but quickly made up for it en route to a 39-24 lead in the first half.
The Bobcats trailed 3-2 after the early misses, but the rattled off nine straight to grab a lead they never relinquished.
After consecutive layups from Vander Plas, Dartis dropped in a 3 from the top of the key for an 11-3 edge.
BG, which didn’t make a two-point bucket until the 8:39 mark of the first half, trailed 20-12 before another hot streak gave OU complete control.
The Bobcats hit four straight shots from 3-point range — with Dartis, then Preston, then Sylvester Ogbonda and then Preston again — gave Ohio a 32-14 lead with 6:51 left in the half. Up to that point, the Bobcats had hit 8 of 12 from the arc.
OU’s ninth 3-pointer, this one from Roderick, came with three minutes left in the half and allowed the Bobcats to post their largest halftime lead of the conference season.
It didn’t hold up. Trey Diggs had 22 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers for BG, and he got the Falcons revving in the second half with a four-point play and another 3 in the 14-2 run to over the second session.
The Falcons increased the pressure, the Bobcats got tighter, and then BG won it when its best player made a big-time shot at the end.
Boals has been waiting for Ohio to breakthrough against one of the league’s best this season, and it nearly happened. But, instead, the quest continues Tuesday when streaking Buffalo (18-9, 9-5 MAC) comes to the Convo.
“I thought we should have won the game. It comes down to little plays,” Boals said. “The missed free throw with the one and one. The missed block out and Turner gets the rebound. I don’t know how many wide open shots we had that hit the backboard first or we airmailed them.
“You can sit there and feel sorry for yourself, but guess what? Buffalo doesn’t care.”
Bowling Green 62, Ohio 61
Ohio;39;22;—;61
Bowling Green;24;38;—;62
OHIO 61 (13-14, 5-9 MAC)
Ben Roderick 3 0-1 8, Ben Vander Plas 6 1-1 13, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 0-0 5, Jason Preston 7 0-0 18, Jordan Dartis 4 0-0 10, Nate Springs 1 0-0 3, Connor Murrell 2 0-1 4, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0; TOTLAS 25 1-3 61; 3-point goals — 10-28 (Preston 4-6, Roderick 2-4, Dartis 2-7, Ogbonda 1-1, Springs 1-3, Brown 0-1, Murrell 0-2).
BOWLING GREEN 62 (20-7, 11-3 MAC)
Trey Diggs 7 1-1 22, Daeqwon Plowden 3 0-0 7, Tayler Mattos 1 0-0 2, Justin Turner 2 8-10 12, Davin Zeigler 0 0-0 0, Michael Laster 3 0-0 6, Marlon Sierra 1 0-0 2, Matiss Kulackovskis 2 0-0 6, Dylan Frye 2 0-0 5, Dylan Swingle 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 9-11 62; 3-point goals — 11-27 (Diggs 7-10, Kulackovskis 2-4, Frye 1-2, Plowden 1-3, Mattos 0-1, Zeigler 0-2, Turner 0-5).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 25-63 (.397), 3-point goals 10-28 (.357); Bowling Green 21-55 (.382), 3-point goals 11-27 (.407); Free throws — Ohio 1-3 (.333), BGSU 9-11 (.818); Rebounds — Ohio 33/7 offensive (Ogbonda 12), BGSU 42/9 offensive (Plowden 8); Assists — Ohio 8 (Preston 3), BGSU 16 (Laster 5); Steals — Ohio 8 (Vander Plas 3), BGSU 1; Blocks — Ohio 1, BGSU 1; Turnovers — Ohio 5, BGSU 13; Personal fouls — Ohio 14, BGSU 9; Attendance — 3,795; Technical fouls — none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.