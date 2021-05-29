AUSTIN, Texas – Ohio men’s basketball redshirt junior forward Ben Vander Plas was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-America Division I men’s basketball team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced on Friday. Vander Plas earned a spot on the Academic All-America® Second Team.
Vander Plas is the first men’s basketball player to earn the Academic All-America® honor since Dave Jamerson earned a spot on the first team in 1990. Vander Plas is also just the eighth different Bobcat to earn the honor, and is the only student athlete from the Mid-American Conference to be selected.
Vander Plas is a two-time Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team selection. After earning his undergraduate degree in communications, Vander Plas earned his Master of Sport Administration in 2020-21 with a 4.0 GPA. He is currently working toward his Master of Science in Management.
This season, Vander Plas finished third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.8 points per game. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 76.4 percent from the free throw line. Vander Plas was named to the All-MAC Third Team and to the MAC All-Tournament Team this postseason. He also earned a spot on the Academic All-MAC Team.
— Information courtesy of Ohio Athletics
