Ohio men’s basketball redshirt sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas was named Academic All-Mid-American Conference, the league announced on Wednesday.
The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.
Vander Plas, a Communications major, sports a 3.99 GPA and finished the season second on the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game and first in rebounds with 6.9. He also added 2.8 assists, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 29.9 percent from three-point range. In conference play, Vander Plas averaged 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists a game. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three-point range.
Vander Plas scored a career-high 27 points at Buffalo on Jan. 14, while also grabbing a career-high 13 rebounds against Western Michigan on Jan. 4. In Ohio’s lone MAC Tournament game this year, Vander Plas scored 25 points while going 8-of-14 from the field and grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out seven assists in the Bobcats’ commanding 85-65 victory over Central Michigan on March 9.
Vander Plas was named MAC Male Scholar Athlete once and was named to the 2019-20 Academic All-District® Men’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA. Vander Plas also earned a spot on the All-MAC Third Team following the conclusion of the regular season.
