MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Ohio women's basketball team was in position for another big non-conference victory.
However, the West Virginia Mountaineers found their shooting touch in the final quarter.
West Virginia scored 32 fourth-quarter points, leading to an 88-79 victory over the Bobcats on Monday at the WVU Coliseum.
Ohio fell to 3-2 on the season, while West Virigina moved to 6-2.
The Bobcats already have a signature win over Notre Dame, but were unable to get a victory over the Mountaineers from the Big 12.
Ohio led 18-12 after a quarter. The Bobcats had a 16-point lead, 37-21, after Caitlyn Kroll's 3-pointer with 3:08 left in the first half, eventually leading 42-30 at halftime.
West Virginia cut the Ohio lead to 57-56 after three quarters, overall winning the second half 58-37.
The loss spoiled big days for Ohio's Cece Hooks and Erica Johnson.
Hooks led all scorers with 29 points, adding three assists and three steals.
Johnson followed with 27 points on 11 of 22 shooting, adding six rebounds and three assists.
Gabby Burris added 15 points for Ohio, as four starters logged at least 36 minutes. Hooks played 40 minutes, as Burris was on the court for 39 minutes and Johnson 38 minutes.
Kysre Gondrezick led West Virginia with 24 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals. Kirsten Deans also had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, Emery Martinez added 16 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Ohio's next scheduled game is Jan. 2 at home against Central Michigan.
