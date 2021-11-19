LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ohio University was there with Kentucky for a half of basketball on Friday before the Wildcats took charge.
Kentucky pulled away from the Bobcats for a 77-59 win inside Rupp Arena.
Ohio falls to 3-1 after its first loss of the season.
The Bobcats trailed 40-38 at halftime, and had leads of 44-40 and 46-42 in the second half.
Kentucky, ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, closed the game on a 37-15 run over the final 16:29 to improve to 3-1.
The Wildcats also held Ohio scoreless for a stretch of 6 minutes and 21 seconds until a last-second score. Ohio was within 68-57 after Miles Brown's 3-pointer with 6:26 left, but would eventually fall behind 77-57.
Ohio had three players in double figures, led by Ben Vander Plas. He had 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting, adding three 3-pointers. He had six rebounds and three assists.
Jason Carter added 15 points on 7 of 16 attempts, adding five rebounds and a blocked shot.
Mark Sears also tallied 10 points, but was held to 2 of 11 shooting. He made 6 of 7 free throw attempts, adding five assists.
AJ Clayton made a pair of 3-pointers to score six points off the bench. Miles Brown added five points.
Keion Brooks Jr and TyTy Washington Jr combined to score 42 points to lead Kentucky.
Brooks had 22 points and eight rebounds on 9 of 18 shooting. Washington added 20 points on 8 of 15 shooting with 11 rebounds.
Kentucky won the rebounding battle by a wide margin, 53-17. It outscored Ohio on second chance points, 17-6 and in the paint, 30-18.
Oscar Tshiebwe didn't score for Kentucky, but grabbed 10 rebounds in 20 minutes.
Davion Mintz had 12 points and three assists, while Sahvir Wheeler had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Ohio was 22 of 60 from the field (36.7 percent), including 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Kentucky was 29 of 60 (48.3 percent) from the field, including 26 of 44 (59.0 percent) from 2-point range.
Ohio got off to a good start, leading 11-4 after Carter's layup with 16:41 left in the first half. The Bobcats still led 22-14 after Vander Plas nailed a jumper with 11:01 on the clock.
Kentucky forced a 24-24 tie, eventually leading 28-25 after Hopkins scored inside.
Ohio came back to lead 30-28 after a Vander Plas 3-pointer, and 33-30 after three Sears free throws with 4:46 to play in the half.
Vander Plas' 3-pointer gave Ohio a 38-34 lead, but Kentucky scored the final six points of the half.
The Wildcats got separation with a 9-0 run in the second half, leading 57-48 after Mintz scored on a fast break with 11:45 to play.
The closest Ohio got after that was down six, 57-51, after a Clayton 3-pointer.
The Bobcats trailed 61-54 after another Clayton 3, but Kentucky went on a 16-3 run to pull away.
Ohio returns home on Monday to host Robert Morris at 7 p.m.
Kentucky 77, Ohio 59
Ohio;38;21;—;59
Kentucky;40;37;—;77
OHIO 59 (3-1)
Ben Vander Plas 8 0-0 19, Jason Carter 7 0-0 15, Mark Sears 2 6-7 10, Miles Brown 2-4 0-1 5, Ben Roderick 0 1-2 1, AJ Clayton 2 0-0 6, Lunden McDay 1 0-0 3, Tommy Schmock 0 0-0 0, Sam Towns 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 22 7-10 59; 3-point field goals: 8 (Vander Plas 3, Clayton 2, McDay, Carter, Brown 1 apiece)
KENTUCKY 77 (3-1)
Keion Brooks Jr 9 4-4 22, TyTy Washington Jr 8 3-3 20, Sahvir Wheeler 4 3-3 11, Kellan Grady 0 0-0 0, Oscar Tshiebwe 0 0-0 0, Davion Mintz 4 4-5 12, Bryce Hopkins 2 2-2 7, Dontale Allen 1 0-0 3, Daimon Collins 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 16-17 77; 3-point field goals: 3 (Washington, Hopkins, Allen 1 apiece)
