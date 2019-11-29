Cece Hooks tied a program record, and the Bobcats crossed another opponent off the list.
Sophomore forward Gabby Burris had a season-high 17 points and added six rebounds to help push Ohio to an easy 72-50 win over Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon at the Ocean Center on the first day of Daytona Beach Invitational.
The Bobcats (5-1) won their fifth straight game and picked up the first win in program history over the Panthers (2-4). Ohio was 0-8 all-time against Pitt prior to Friday’s meeting.
Earlier the month, OU won its first-ever game against Ohio State. The Bobcats have two wins against power conference teams this season; it’s just the third time (1994-95, 2015-16) in program history Ohio has managed multiple wins against power conference teams in the same season.
“It feels good because we did a lot of the right things to get it,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said in a postgame radio interview.
Senior guard Amani Burke added 13 points and junior guard Katie Barker added 12 points on four 3-pointers for Ohio. Sophomore guard Erica Johnson added nine points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Hooks, a junior guard, had six points, five rebounds and four steals. The four steals give Hooks 229 for her career, and tied the Ohio program record of 229 — currently held by Quiera Lampkins.
Pitt was smothered by the Bobcat defense throughout and had a miserable day offensively. The Panthers shot just 31.6 percent overall, were forced into 19 turnovers and hit just 1 of 15 (6.7 percent) from 3-point range. Amber Brown had 14 points and Aysia Bugg added 10 for the Panthers, while backup center Rita Igbokwe had nine points and career-highs of 18 rebounds and six blocked shots.
Pitt led just once, at 2-0, and Ohio took the lead for good with an early 10-2 run. Johnson’s two free throws gave OU a 10-point lead at 16-6, and Barker’s first 3 of the day ensured a 21-13 lead at the first quarter break.
Ohio hit five 3-pointers — three from Burke and two from Barker — over the final eight minutes of the half to forge a 42-24 lead by intermission.
“We had great tempo,” Boldon said. “Our guards were aggressive in getting their own shots and setting up teammates as well.”
Ohio led by as many as 26 points in the third quarter, and held a 60-36 edge entering the fourth. Both Johnson and Hooks fouled out early in the fourth — and Pitt followed with an 11-2 run — but the Bobcats scored 10 of the final 13 points to wrap it up.
Ohio will wrap up its two-game stay at the Daytona Invitational on Saturday with an 11 a.m. tip-off against Butler (4-2).
Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50
Pittsburgh;13;11;12;14;—;50
Ohio;21;21;18;12;—;72
PITT (2-4) 50
Dayshanette Harris 2 5-6 9, Aysia Bugg 3 3-4 10, Amber Brown 6 2-4 14, Cara Judkins 0 0-2 0, Gabbie Green 1 0-0 2, Jahsyni Knight 0 2-4 2, Emy Hayfor 2 0-0 4, Ismini Prapa 0 0-0 0, Rita Igbokwe 4 1-3 9; TOTALS 18 13-23 50; 3-point goals — 1-15 (Bugg 1-6, Green 0-5, Prapa 0-2, Harris 0-1, Hayfor 0-1).
OHIO (5-1) 72
Cece Hooks 3 0-4 6, Katie Barker 4 0-0 12, Amani Burke 4 2-2 13, Erica Johnson 2 5-5 9, Gabby Burris 7 1-1 17, Caitlyn Kroll 1 4-4 6, Peyton Guice 0 2-2 2, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Deesh Beck 2 3-6 7, Maddie Bazelak 0 0-0 0, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 17-24 72; 3-point goals — 9-29 (Barker 4-9, Burke 3-7, Burris 2-7, Johnson 0-2, Garnett 0-2, Hooks 0-1, Guice 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Pitt 18-57 (.316), 3-point goals 1-15 (.067); Ohio 23-71 (.324), 3-point goals 9-29 (.310); Free throws — Pitt 13-23 (.565); Ohio 17-24 (.708); Rebounds — Pitt 49/14 offensive (Igbokwe 18), Ohio 44/15 offensive (Johnson 7); Assists — Pitt 7, Ohio 14 (Johnson 5); Steals — Pitt 4, Ohio 10 (Hooks 4); Blocks — Pitt 7 (Igbokwe 6), Ohio 2; Turnovers — Pitt 19, Ohio 9; Personal fouls — Pitt 25, Ohio 18; Attendance — 263; Technical fouls — None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.