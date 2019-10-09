There was a time when Louie Zervos was like many of his place-kicking brethren.
Given the technical, and often solitary nature, of the position, many kickers obsess over details and numbers. Stats and records, trajectory angles, the strength and direction of the wind, the tenths of a second between the snap and the kick are all — essentially — numbers driven. And all find their way into the mind of a place kicker.
But Zervos, now a fifth-year senior with Ohio, is doing his best to savor the moments.
“Freshman year, sophomore year, that was a big thing for me. I was focused on that kind of stuff,” Zervos, from Tarpon Springs, Fla., said when asked about his status in the Ohio record book. “Really my whole career to be honest.
“But you realize this sport doesn’t last forever. You have to enjoy the moments that you have. Can’t take them for granted.”
Zervos had perhaps the best ‘moment’ of his career on Saturday. His extra point, in overtime, delivered Ohio a 21-20 win at Buffalo.
For all of Zervos’ kicking exploits at Ohio — he’s taken a combined 262 kicks (PAT and FG) in games with the Bobcats — it was the first time he’s made a walk-off winner.
After Zervos made the PAT on Saturday, he was mobbed around the 20-yard line inside UB Stadium. He was lifted up on teammates shoulders. It was like a scene out of a movie.
“That was pretty neat. I don’t like a ton of attention, but that was pretty neat,” Zervos said. “That’s what keeps me going. Helping out the team, seeing other people happy. That’s what keeps me going.”
Zervos’ kick, and the win, kept Ohio (2-3, 1-0 MAC) out of suffering a fourth-straight loss. And it gave Zervos that magical moment that was overdue.
Through three-plus seasons, Zervos has been the epitome of a consistent, dependable kicker. Head coach Frank Solich has made locking up consistent specialists a priority for the last decade, and landed one of the best of the bunch when he imported Zervos from down south.
Coupled with fifth-year punter Michael Farkas, and senior long-snapper Devin King, Solich has had few — if any — issues with that segment of special teams in years.
“Well, they’ve been special throughout their course of time here,” Solich said. “Louie has been very consistent for us over the years. He’s won ballgames for us in terms of getting it done right at the end of the game and under pressure kind of situations.”
Zervos has made a lot of kicks. He’s scored more than 100 points in each of his first three seasons with OU. With 367 career points, Zervos is fifth all-time in MAC history. With 43 points, Zervos will pass former Ohio kicker Matt Weller (2009-2012) for the most points in program history and climb all the way to third in MAC history.
And Zervos has done it at nearly the highest level of efficiency possible. Currently, Zervos is fifth in MAC history with an 80.8 percent conversion rate on field goals. The MAC’s all-time leader is Toledo’s Jeremiah Detmer (84.4 percent, 2011-14). It’s possible Zervos could challenge that mark by the end of the season.
With 78 field goal attempts, Zervos ranks just 12th in conference history. So he’s made most of his chances.
“We have faith in Louie,” linebacker Eric Popp said Saturday.
And who wouldn’t? Zervos broke in as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and promptly hit 29 of 35 field goals that season as Ohio’s offense struggled to finish drives in the red zone. In the two years that followed, he combined to hit 28 of 35.
Zervos is now 63 of 78 on all field goals, and has a makable range out to 52-53 yards.
And he’s nearly become automatic on extra points. Zervos has converted 86 straight PATs, his last miss came in the 2017 Bahamas Bowl, and his percentage (96.7 percent, 178 of 184) was the reason why OU felt it had won the game on Saturday when Buffalo missed the PAT after its touchdown in overtime.
After that miss, the Ohio sideline came alive. The Bobcats knew who they had making the kick, all they had to do was get the ball in the end zone and the game could be had.
“It was pretty much ‘Let’s go win this,’” Zervos said.
After O’Shaan Allison scored in overtime for Ohio, it was time for Zervos to go win it. Nerves weren’t a part of the equation then, he said. He was out there with his holder and snapper — Farkas and King — and it was just another moment to embrace.
“It’s the situation you want to be put in as a kicker. That’s what you live for,” Zervos said. “I have confidence in my snapper and holder, and knew we’d get the job done.”
Earlier, in the fourth quarter, Zervos’ attempt at a 52-yard field goal came up about six inches short. It hit directly off the cross bar, sailed high in the air, and landed on the wrong side of the bar.
It was a miss. It was the kind of near-miss that a kicker could obsess over, especially in a venue like Buffalo where the open ends at both end zones lead to tricky and constantly-changing winds.
And Zervos might have done the same. But he’s trying to remember each moment now, you see, and savor what can be savored.
Zervos has appeared on the Lou Groza Award preseason, and in-season, watch lists. He’s been an all-conference selection and the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year. He’s made kicks of all kinds, in all kinds of venues, in all kinds of conditions.
However, until Saturday, he’s never had a moment quite like what he enjoyed at Buffalo. He knows the nature of his position and how quickly it can all change. He might land some records this season, or he might come up just short.
But he hit a game-winner with no time on the clock. That’ll never go away.
“There’s nothing else like it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.