Jeff Boals was waving his arms wildly.
The Convo was rocking like it has few times this season.
John Groce was stocking the sideline scowling and grimacing.
The Bobcats were rallying.
And Loren Cristian Jackson didn’t care one iota.
Jackson, Akron’s pint-sized point guard, made all the big shots in the biggest spots and piled up a career-high 35 points to help the Zips skate out of town with an 88-86 win on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center.
“He was ON one today boy,” said Groce, OU’s former bench boss and now the Akron head coach.
Jackson needed just 17 shots to get 35 points. He added five assists. He bagged 7 of 9 3-pointers. And with Ohio (10-10, 2-5 Mid-American Conference) within two points and less than 30 seconds to go, Jackson got free in the paint, drew a foul and then hit two pressure-packed free throws with 12.4 seconds left to seal it for the Zips (16-4, 6-1 MAC).
“We tried to trap, we tried to send him to his off-hand,” explained Boals, Ohio’s current head coach and former standout basketball player. “At the end of the day, he made the plays when he had to.”
Jackson made virtually all of the plays for Akron in the second half. The Zips ripped the ‘Cats, 48-32, in the first half while looking like the bigger, stronger and quicker team. The Bobcats then hounded Akron over the final 20 minutes.
OU got close several times, but never got over the hump.
“We were just one of those little plays away,” said senior guard Jordan Dartis.
Dartis scored a team-high 21 points to lead Ohio. Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas added 18 points, 13 coming in Ohio’s 54-point second half. Sophomore point guard Jason Preston added 15 points and nine assists, and freshman guard Lunden McDay chipped in 11.
Tyler Cheese backed up Jackson with 16 points, while Channel Banks and Xeyrius Williams both added 12.
Both teams shot well above 50 percent for the day, and Akron was a sizzling 56.5 percent from 3-point range.
Ohio, eventually, matched Akron shot for shot, but it came after a lurching first half. The Zips, led by Jackson’s 11 points, sprinted out to a 25-11 lead just nine minutes in. Ohio rallied, and despite Vander Plas sitting with two fouls, pulled to within 32-30 with five minutes to go in the half.
But the Zips finished the half on a 16-2 run to set up the big second half edge.
“In the first half, I thought they were the more physical, tougher team,” Boals said. “We did everything better in the second half.”
The Bobcats cut the deficit to 61-58 with 11:33 left after Ben Roderick capped a flurry with a right-corner 3-pointer. The deficit was just four, at 69-65, two minutes later when Nate Springs splashed a triple from the right side.
But Jackson answered with a pair of 3-pointers, first from up top and then the right corner, to push the lead back out to 75-65.
Vander Plas got loose in the middle for six straight points. But there was Jackson again, this time with a running hook shot and another 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Jackson converted a runner in the lane, and then a tear-drop floater from eight feet out as Akron maintained an 86-79 lead with 1:53 left.
All told, Jackson had 17 of Akron’s last 19 points.
“Just unreal,” Groce said. “He just had 33 points a week ago. But…the 17 shots? That’s what’s unique about it.”
“He just had it going tonight,” Dartis said. “He’s quick off the ball, and could really shoot it.”
Ohio made one last run at it, however. Vander Plas got a baseline dunk off of Preston’s assist. After a defensive stop, the Bobcats collected three offensive rebounds on their next possession and ended it when Dartis splashed him a 3-pointer from the left wing.
The Bobcats were within 86-84 with 40.3 seconds left.
But Jackson got into the lane, got contact, and the call, and then made the two late free throws. Preston hit a leaner with 2.1 seconds left to cut it 88-86, but OU never got another possession.
“I definitely see it as a positive to see our guys fight there in the second half,” Vander Plas said.
It was another close loss for Ohio, which has now dropped four of its last five home games. With a play here, a play there, a few minutes in one half or the other, and the Bobcats might be feeling a whole lot differently about the season right now.
Instead, Ohio is looking at two road games next week — Tuesday the Bobcats are at Northern Illinois — and Boals was left again to express his belief that OU is close to a breakthrough.
“It’s all part of the growth deal,” he said. “It’s a thin line. We’ve not been consistent enough to win.
“But we’re close,” Boals added. “(To play Akron close) says a lot about where we are, and what we can be.”
Akron 88, Ohio 86
Akron 48 40 — 88
Ohio 32 54 — 86
AKRON 88 (16-4, 6-1 MAC)
Deng Rick 3 2-2 8, Xeyrius Williams 5 0-0 12, Loren Cristian Jackson 13 2-2 35, Tyler Cheese 6 3-4 16, Channel Banks 4 1-1 12, Greg Tribble 1 0-0 2, Camron Reece 1 1-1 3, Ali Ali 0 0-0 0, Mikal Dawson 0 0-0 0, Jaden Sayles 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 33 9-10 88; 3-point goals — 13-23 (Jackson 7-9, Banks 3-5, Williams 2-5, Cheese 1-3, Dawson 0-1).
OHIO 86 (10-10, 2-5 MAC)
Ben Vander Plas 8 1-1 18, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 2-3 6, Jason Preston 7 0-0 15, Lunden McDay 4 2-3 11, Jordan Dartis 9 0-1 21, Ben Roderick 2 1-1 6, Nolan Foster 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 1 0-0 3, Mason McMurray 1 0-0 3, Nate Springs 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 35 6-9 86; 3-point goals — 10-22 (Dartis 3-8, Preston 1-1, McDay 1-1, Brown 1-1, McMurray 1-1, Vander Plas 1-2, Springs 1-3, Roderick 1-4, Ogbonda 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Akron 33-58 (.569), 3-point goals 13-23 (.565); Ohio 35-63 (.556), 3-point goals 10-22 (.455); Free throws — Akron 9-10 (.900), Ohio 6-9 (.667); Rebounds — Akron 27/9 offensive (Williams 5); Ohio 28/12 offensive (Ogbonda 10); Assists — Akron 18 (Jackson 5), Ohio 17 (Preston 9); Steals — Akron 6 (Williams 4), Ohio 3; Blocks — Akron 2, Ohio 1; Turnovers — Akron 11, Ohio 11; Personal fouls — Akron 14, Ohio 14; Attendance — 5,012; Technical fouls — None.
