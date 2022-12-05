OHSAA Division VI postseason awards announced By Staff Reports Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association recently released their Division VI All-Ohio teams for the 2022 football season and a few local names received recognition.Offensive Players of the Year: Chase Hall, Coal Grove; Marco Cirigliano, Columbia Station ColumbiaDefensive Players of the Year: Darren Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local; Philip LaVerde, KirtlandCoaches of the Year: Jason Ward, Columbia Station Columbia; Mike Reid, Mount GileadFirst Team Defense:Leighton Loge — Nelsonville-YorkSecond Team Offense:Makhi Williams — Nelsonville-YorkHonorable Mention:Hudson Stalder — Nelsonville-York; Maleek Williams — Nelsonville-York; Cole Wright — Trimble; Gavin Richards — Nelsonville-York; Max Frank — Trimble; Landon Inman — Nelsonville-York Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Team Defensive Player Sport Award Columbia Station Offense Postseason Columbia Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
