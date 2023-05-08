On Sunday, the OHSAA released the postseason brackets for baseball with all five Athens County schools being littered throughout the different divisions as we head towards the waning days of the season.
DIVISION II
Representing Athens County in Division II, Athens (11-6) earned the No. 10 seed, matching up against No. 7 Circleville (14-7) on the road on May 15. If the Bulldogs can win, it’s next game will be played on May 17 with the location TBD.
DIVISION III
No. 16 Alexander (8-10) will be Athens County’s representative in Division III after winning seven of its last nine. The Spartans will match up against No. 9 Zane Trace (13-6) in the Sectional Final on May 18 at Zane Trace. If Alexander can win, it will next play at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe on May 24.
DIVISION IV
Trimble, Nelsonville-York and Federal Hocking will all be represented in Division IV. Trimble (10-6) earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Southern (7-7) on May 16 in the Sectional Final. If the Tomcats win, it will then play at VA Memorial Stadium on May 20 at 11 a.m.
Nelsonville-York (7-11) earned the No. 13 seed and will face off against No. 20 Miller (3-12) at home on May 13 at 12 p.m. If it can win, the Buckeyes will match up against Ironton St Joseph (14-3) on May 16.
Federal Hocking (6-10) earned the No. 14 seed and will host No. 19 Western (4-13) on May 13 at 12 p.m., the Lancers would then play at No. 3 South Webster (13-8) on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.