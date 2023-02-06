With the final days of the regular season among us, the OHSAA recently released the postseason brackets for mens’ basketball, with a litany of Athens County representatives playing with the hopes of playoff glory.
Division II
In Division II, both Athens and Alexander will represent the county. Sixteenth ranked Athens (6-12) will first host 17th ranked Hillsboro (5-12) on February 18 in a sectional play-in game. They will then play No. 1 ranked Washington (16-4) if they advance.
Eleventh ranked Alexander (12-6) on the other hand has to travel to 6th ranked Gallia Academy (14-6) on Feb. 22. If all higher seeds advance otherwise, they would be matched up against No. 3 ranked Miami Trace (16-3) in the sectional finals on Feb. 25.
Division III
Nelsonville-York (13-7) was ranked No. 10 as the only Athens County representative in the division. They’ll first see a familiar foe with No. 23 ranked Wellston (6-11) coming into town on Feb. 21 for the first round of sectionals. They’ll face off against the winner of Fairland (12-7) and Huntington (4-14) on Feb. 25 if they advance.
Division IV
Trimble and Federal Hocking represent the last of the Athens County schools in the playoff bracket. The No. 10 ranked Tomcats (10-7) will travel to face off against No. 7 Eastern Pike (10-9) in the sectional finals on Feb. 24
Federal Hocking (16-2) on the other hand did enough to secure the No. 2 seed. They’ll face the winner of Manchester (7-12) and Southern (4-14)
If both teams win their sectional final matchup, the two will face off in the district semi-final at Athens High School on Feb. 27.
