The Ohio High School Athletic Association released 2023 postseason tournament brackets for girls basketball with a litany of Athens County schools represented as they all begin their journey with the hopes of reaching a regional final.
The lone representative in Division II, the Athens Lady Bulldogs (12-8, 8-2 Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio) were ranked as the 11 seed and will face the sixth seeded Jackson Ironladies (13-4, 8-0 Frontier) in the first round on February 16. The winner of that takes on the winner of Sheridan and Logan Elm four days later.
In Division III, we see a matchup of Athens County competitors. On Feb. 15, 19th seeded Federal Hocking Lady Lancers (10-8, 4-6 TVC — Hocking) will take on 30th seeded Alexander (1-17, 1-7 TVC — Ohio). The winner will face up against Rock Hill three nights later.
The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes (15-5, 9-1 TVC — Ohio) earned the No. 9 seed and will be up against the 16th seeded Dawson-Bryant (11-10, 3-10 Ohio Valley) on Feb 18. If they move, they’ll matchup with either Eastern Brown or the winner of the Southeastern/Northwest game in the first round.
In Division IV, the 13 seed Trimble Lady Tomcats (4-12) will square off against the fourth seeded Paint Valley (11-8, 6-6 Scioto Valley). The winner will face off against the victor of the Eastern Meigs/Eastern Pike matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.