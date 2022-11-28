A popular social media post from the Bobcats Hockey Twitter account pretty much sums up JT Schimizzi's collegiate career on ice.
That short tweet simply stated "He is great at reading the ice and finding the back of the net!"
When asked to comment on that particular post from over the summer, the senior OU forward admits he's never seen it.
Whether he really hasn't seen the tweet or is too humble to comment on it is pretty irrelevant.
That's because no answer to the question is even necessary, as Schimizzi - in both his hockey career and his soon to be professional pursuits - is pretty much the epitome of a legendary Nike slogan.
'Just Do It.'
That's not just a popular trademark, it pretty much sums up the way Schimizzi plays the game of hockey.
In his time as an Ice 'Cat, Schimizzi has perfected his offensive prowess and has grown from a slightly introverted figure off the ice to a leader and mentor to both his teammates and those who aspire to lace up their own skates at the collegiate level one day.
With a straightforward manner that applies not only to his game, but also to when he speaks about the sport that has been a part of his life since he was six, Schimizzi rather not get caught up in slogans or social media posts that hail his talents.
And with a career already set upon graduation from Ohio University in the spring, it's also a philosophy that serves him well in his professional life, too.
While on the ice, his game is as solid as they come.
And off the ice, especially in this past season, the senior has grown to be a leader in a locker room filled with underclassmen learning the ropes and trying to balance their game skills with a demanding academic workload.
"I try to provide as many goals as I can," Schimizzi said, adding, though, that a strong freshman recruiting class has pretty much taken care of that department with assists from the senior forward, so "I try to be a leader off the ice."
He said that as he has gotten a little older, (keep in mind he's still 22), Schimizzi said he's started to realize how important leadership skills are to not only the team but also to his future success as a professional.
"I started out working my way into the lineup. I just tried to be a consistent player," Schimizzi said, adding that his goal was to be at a top-six forward" - something he's accomplished in the past two years.
"As I've gotten a little older, I've started developing a voice."
Having recently played his 100th game for OU, Schimizzi took that opportunity to get a little reflective on what his career here has meant to him.
"It took a little longer (to achieve that milestone game) because of COVID. It wasn't something I thought a lot about, but I definitely knew it was coming up headed into this season. It was funny and I was kind of surprised how fast 100 went."
To that end, he's already carved out a career and job in Nashville as a financial services consultant for Crowe Consulting and he hopes to use the leadership skills he's developed over the years with the hockey team to become a success in his chosen profession.
With a double major in finance and business analytics, Schimizzi worked as an intern for Crowe last summer, an opportunity that turned into a job offer for him.
It may not be what his original career aspirations were as a young boy growing up in Greensburg, PA, just outside Pittsburgh.
However, talented that he is, Schimizzi said his hockey career is destined to end this spring and hopefully with a national championship for the nationally-ranked Bobcats.
"As a kid I had aspirations to play in the NHL," he said.
However, once he started playing with and playing against competitors, he started to think that "maybe I'm not good enough to play in the NHL."
That's when he started aspiring to play the game at the collegiate level and OU was at the top of his list for several reasons.
"There's so much history here, (the program) has a great reputation," Schimizzi said.
"I went the junior hockey route and it ended up not working out for me," he said. "My sister graduated from here in '09 and so OU was pretty much number one on my list. After a couple of visits here, they wanted me to play here so that sealed the deal for me."
Whether he's good enough to play in the NHL is certainly an arguable point given what he has brought to the Ice 'Cats in his four seasons in Athens.
Likely underestimating his own talents and abilities, it was a deal that proved more than beneficial to both Schimizzi and the Bobcats' hockey team.
In four years, the forward has scored 30 regular season goals and 26 assists and has posted three goals and two assists in the postseason.
With a double major in school and a busy practice and game schedule, Schimizzi admits that it can sometimes be daunting to accomplish everything he sets out to do.
However, to his credit being organized is at the top of his list when he is asked how he balances a busy college life.
"It's always difficult when traveling and you have to miss a day of class, but as a freshman, I started to figure it out. I try to get things done early in the week," he said.
Those organizational skills have served him well during his time at OU and should also be a huge positive once he enters the career world.
And those positive traits don't go unnoticed by Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron.
"JT brings experience and calm to our team. He is very smart and collected under pressure. He has played on our top lines for the past couple years, and he has gone through all the ups and downs of our program.
"He acts much older than his age, he is very aware of his abilities and what he needs to do to be successful. He has grown a great deal since I first met him, not only as a hockey player, but mostly as a man. He is a great student with a bright future ahead. He’s a great example for all student athletes," Mauron said.
The coach added that "On the ice, we will miss his speed and his hockey IQ, he can create offense in different ways and play up and down the lineup. Off the ice, he keeps everybody calm and focused. He is not the most vocal person but he is extremely well respected."
So that is Schimizzi's life now, but let's flash black to how his trajectory actually started.
"I started playing hockey and learned to skate probably around six and was seven or eight when I started playing organized hockey," Schimizzi said.
What led to him loving the game and wanting to be a part of it?
"I'm from Pittsburgh and I grew up with the Penguins, so that sparked my interest. My family's business had season tickets to Pens games."
Like so many other Penguins fans, Schimizzi's attention naturally turned to the captain, Sidney Crosby, who's style of play the Ice 'Cat has tried to emulate.
"Since I was six years old I have been able to watch him and I'm still a huge fan."
His idol on ice started Schimizzi's eventual path to Athens.
His hockey career will end here, too, but not his love for the sport.
With a successful playing career almost behind him and a whole new world opening up for him once he leaves OU, Schimizzi is happy on how he's changed as both a player and a person as he prepares to trade his Ice 'Cats sweater for a suit and tie this spring.
While many things have changed for Schimizzi since he watched his first hockey game and started playing the game that has been a part of his life the past 16 or 17 years, there are some things that he says will never change.
So the Pens aren't likely to lose a fan, but once Schimizzi embarks on his life in the country music capital of the world, the Nashville Predators just might gain one.
