In the first set of a rivalry matchup with Nelsonville-York back on Oct. 1, Jacie Orsborne collided with a teammate when chasing for a ball, seemingly injuring her wrist in the process.
She was able to later return to the game, allowing Trimble to release a sigh of relief as the team desperately wished that their best setter would be okay. Not just that the team narrowly missed a devastating blow that would certainly impact their season, Orsborne almost missed the opportunity to put her name in the Ohio record books.
“I mean I was worried about it, but I knew it was my senior year, so either way I want to be out there. Probably would even if I was hurt.” Orsborne said to the Messenger about the feelings right after injuring herself.
“The worst part about all of it is that Jacie shows up for that game against Nelsonville and she’s sick,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Tomcats said. “And I’m just looking around like, I can replace a lot and I can do a lot and we can scheme a lot in volleyball and our coaching staff is very talented. You’re not replacing Jacie.”
Just a few days later, the senior was finally able to etch her name in state history.
In the five-set victory over Southern on Oct. 4, Orsborne already secured the Trimble High School record for career assists but surpassed 3,000 career assists, placing her sixth all time in the State of Ohio at the time. The game immediately stopped as she was bombarded by her team and coaches, showering her with praise.
As of now, sitting currently at 3,151 assists, Orsborne has moved herself up to fourth in the all-time rankings. While not impossible, she would need 305 assists during the postseason to move up to third, another 40 after that would place her second all-time.
Her story at Trimble is quickly coming up on its conclusion, but this is one that begins far before she stepped in the doors of that school.
She started playing volleyball in the third grade, but never really at any competitive level until she got to school.
“She had a coach whose name was Ben Kadrlik and he came up to me, because I was coaching varsity, and said ‘I got a little girl that you need to see,’” Lackey said. “I just looked at him thinking to myself, ‘It’s the end of my season I’m trying to get my kids together and you want me to see some girl?’ and it was Jacie. Even he saw how special she was way back in TTYL volleyball times.”
Orsborne was already on the varsity team as a freshman, something that surely had to have been nerve-racking for someone just entering high school. It was a learning curve, but she ended up being able to fit right in eventually.
“I just felt out of place,” Orsborne said about playing on Varsity at such a young age. “They all knew each other; they were way older than me. I felt out of place.”
Even then, Jacie still didn’t even really believe in her abilities on the court despite being on Varsity. She noted that it took a while, and a certain coach, before she believed in herself fully.
“Probably my sophomore year, when Shelly started coaching me, when she played who she thought deserved to play. Not who wanted to be there, she played who should be out there.”
Ever since then, Orsborne took off on the court and never looked back. Her journey was definitely unique compared to others who play high school sports.
Some of the beauty for high school kids playing sports is the progression throughout years. They spend their first couple years on JV, chomping at the bit to be able to one day play varsity ball.
Jacie was there for all four years. It might not get boring, but you get so used to the idea of playing on that team that you forget how much you’ve actually accomplished. One day you might wake up and realize a state record might be in play.
"Last year, when she broke a record, we of course made it a big deal, that is a huge deal. She said, it was about a week after that, she said, ‘I’m going to get to 3,000’” Lackey said. “I thought ‘Man I don’t know, we graduated eight seniors. I don’t know, we’re pretty young.’”
The coaches then noted that they kind of realized early into this season that 3,000 career assists was in play.
It’s an accomplishment that Orsborne will surely remember for a long time, but it hasn’t been a long time yet. She’s still in the middle of a season where the Lady Tomcats have goals and aspirations of making it far in the state tournament. The senior probably hasn’t had proper time to be able to soak it all in, but it’s still a special moment for her.
When asked about it, Orsborne struggled to answer, clearly still in awe of the accomplishment she had produced.
“I’m not excited for it to be over but we have potential to go far. I’m excited to see how this goes.”
Assists may go down as a solo stat, but in order to get an assist, you need a team effort. Orsborne mentioned how the comradery and friendship between her and the group of girls she plays with made the achievement possible.
“I think we all love it [playing volleyball] and we’re all really good friends outside of the game so I think on the floor we just click even better.” The setter said.
“We’ve really had some amazing hitters and what makes it even better on my end is when I know that we’re very short and sometimes our hitters don’t even need to think because it’s just money,” Lackey said. “Just put the ball up there and they’re getting a kill because the ball is money off of her hands.”
In terms of the future, Orsborne still isn’t sure whether she wants to play volleyball in college.
No matter what though, she’ll always be able to say that she accomplished what not even four others have done in the history of Ohio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.