Trimble’s exciting five-set victory over Southern on Tuesday had immense implications toward the Tri-Valley Conference – Hocking division standings while also guaranteeing an undefeated conference record from the Lady Tomcats. The team won with scores of 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 11-25 and 15-13.
Still though, the most important aspect of the night had nothing to do with the actual game itself.
With the score sitting at 10-7 in the second set, Jacie Orsborne set up a seemingly normal kill to help increase Trimble’s (15-4, 9-0 TVC) lead.
The ball hit the floor and the gym erupted. All of Orsborne’s teammates mobbed her on the court in celebration. The senior had just surpassed 3,000 career assists, increasing the school record while also moving into fourth place all time in the state of Ohio for career assists by the end of the night.
For someone who’s been playing on the varsity team since she was a freshman, it was almost an unfathomable moment.
“It felt unreal but I think my teammates wanted it just as bad as I wanted it," Orsborne said after the win. “So it felt good knowing that they worked just as hard as I have to get it.”
On the night, Orsborne tallied up 48 assists to go along with three aces, a kill and a block.
“Jacie is my girl. Jacie was actually afraid of me when we first started working together, I mean afraid,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Lady Tomcats said, gushing about her star setter.
Lackey then pulled over Orsborne while in the middle of talking about her.
“Were you afraid of me when we first met?”
“Yes.” muttered Orsborne, seemingly embarrassed and appreciative of the love her coach was giving her.
“And what did I call you?”
“A bunny rabbit,” the senior responded.
“A little bunny rabbit, and she would go frolic in the meadow and be cute, she was afraid of everything. And what did we talk about you becoming?” Lackey asked her setter.
“A lion.”
“A lion. They’re strong and independent. And they’re just tough and have tenacity. You need to be a lion, you’re going to have to be a lion. And here’s my little lion today.”
While Trimble found themselves down often during the contest, it seemed as if we would get the usual three-set sweep from the Lady Tomcats.
They were able to handily take care of the Tornadoes during the first couple sets.
Faith Handley seemed to take over for Trimble during the first couple sets, leading the offensive charge. The junior racked up 15 kills to go along with 14 digs and a couple of blocks on the night.
Katelynn Coey ripped an ace to finish off the second set and the Tomcats looked like they were in business. The stud junior picked it up late in this one, but still ended up with numbers we’re accustomed to seeing. The junior led the team with 24 kills but also chipped in 15 digs and four aces.
Things started to fall apart in the third set when Trimble lost a back-and-forth set. Coming out for the fourth, the gym could tell that something was off for Trimble.
The Lady Tomcats went down 18-5 in the fourth set before ultimately falling and allowing Southern to tie the game back up.
“We quit playing.” Lackey bluntly said about her team’s performance in the third and fourth set. “We just quit. I think they just thought ‘well we’re done, we’re good, moving on.’”
Things weren’t looking better in the final set either. Southern went up 7-2 to start the set before Lackey decided to call a timeout to get her team regrouped.
“The same thing we said in the third and fourth set, except for they started listening,” Lackey said about what she told the team during the break in play. “Faith Handley on the outside, I kept telling her exactly where to put the ball. When she started executing those plays that we were calling in, you can’t stop her. I mean you could not stop Faith Handley today for all the money in the world.”
Trimble immediately started to roar back after the timeout, bringing the set back to a 10-10 tie until a Coey kill ended the match. The win not only secured first place in the TVC but also secured an undefeated record in conference play. Something that Lackey is exceptionally proud of.
“When you graduate eight seniors, people just kind of discourage you and tell you that you’re not going to be very much. We’ve played a very tough schedule. Chillicothe, Unioto, Waverly. I mean we’ve played some big schools for being the smallest school district around and our record is pretty dag gone good still. Based on that, I’m ecstatic to be where we’re at and I think we’ve got a lot more to give.
Trimble still has one more test before going into postseason play, seeing one of those “big schools” come in to Glouster. They match up with Chillicothe next Wednesday to finish off their regular season.
