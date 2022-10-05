Trimble’s exciting five-set victory over Southern on Tuesday had immense implications toward the Tri-Valley Conference – Hocking division standings while also guaranteeing an undefeated conference record from the Lady Tomcats. The team won with scores of 25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 11-25 and 15-13.


