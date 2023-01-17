Ohio University's Hockey squad jumped four huge notches to number three in the country in the latest Men's D1 computer rankings.
In the rankings released Wednesday afternoon by the American Collegiate Hockey Association, the Bobcats (19-4-1) leaped from number seven last week to number three on the strength of their weekend sweep against the formerly number-three ranked team from Liberty University.
Reacting to the news about his team, OU Head Coach Lionel Mauron told The Athens Messenger that "It's exciting to see we are trending in the right direction. We now have an opportunity to keep climbing and get ourselves in a good position entering the national tournament (in Boston this March.)"
And continuing in that right direction is exactly what the Bobcats looks to do as the team attempts to capitalize on its huge sweep and leap in the computer rankings in a home series versus Drexel University (6-7-8) this weekend.
Mauron feels, that despite their record, that Drexel will be up to the task of playing against the Bobcats this weekend.
"Drexel is a team who plays with a lot of intensity. They might not be the most skilled group, but they will outcompete any teams. This will be a great challenge for us," the coach said.
Coming off a huge shellacking of the then-number three-ranked Liberty team in last weekend's home series against the Flames, one might expect a bit of a letdown or letup for the Bobcats against the Dragons, but that's not something Mauron is worried about.
"I am not concerned about our team, but we see every game as an opportunity to grow and improve our play. We know every game is a battle and we cannot become complacent, or we won’t achieve our objective, which is to be better every day," he said.
There are things for the Bobcats to continue to improve upon, though, that are foremost on Mauron's mind.
"We want to up the tempo of our game, I felt we lacked intensity in our puck battles against Liberty. We have a strong structure, now our habits need to get to the next level. Every game is a step toward championship level hockey."
As for his team's power play against Liberty, Mauron said "We were not in the right rhythm breaking pucks out of our zone and entering with speed, which resulted in a lot of loss of time on our power play. Once we are set up, we can create chances and score goals, but this has to happen quicker so that we can maximize our special teams."
OU was 3 for 7, 42 percent on the power play in Saturday's 5-2 win over Liberty and 1 for 3 for Friday night's game.
While Liberty was plagued with 10 penalties during last weekend's series, OU limited its trips to the penalty box to only four total for both games, a stat that pleased the head coach.
"We honestly did a great job keeping our composure and avoiding taking useless penalties. If we do get penalized, we usually do a nice job taking an opponent to the box with us. We take pride in our special teams, as we know this will be a make or break down the stretch," Mauron said.
Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night's games versus Drexel is 7 p.m. at Bird Arena.
Freshman forward Luc Reeve continues to lead both the Bobcats and the nation in Mens D1 points with 52 and is tied for number one in the country in goals with 24. Has 28 assists on the season to date.
Another freshman forward, Laker Aldridge continues to rank number two for OU in goals with 21 to go with his 20 assists. The Captain, Sam Turner, is number two for the Bobcats in assists with 22.
Reeve and Aldridge are followed in goals by JT Schimizzi, Hollander Thompson and Andrew Sacca. After Reeve and Turner, it's Aldridge, Ryan Higgins, Collin Felton and Sacca for assists.
The top five Bobcats for points after Reeve and Aldridge are Turner, Higgins and Sacca, with Schimizzi one point behind fifth place in that statistic.
