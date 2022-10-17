OU Bobcats’ Hockey continues to dominate and punish its opponents on ice, taking another prisoner in a sweep against Illinois in Champagne this weekend.
Following an 8-0 shutout on Friday, the Bobcats replicated the win in a 5-1 victory on Saturday to move to 6-0 in the young season.
In Saturday’s game, Nick Ventura, Luc Reeve, Ryan Higgins and Laker Aldridge all got goals in the first period, to make it 4-0 at intermission. The other goal came from Reeve late in the second stanza.
OU allowed only five shots on goal in the first period on Saturday. That came off a dominating defensive effort in Friday’s contest where the Illini only had 7 SOG to the Bobcats’ 40. Max Karlenzig got the shutout in the Friday night game, while Justin Damon got the win Saturday, allowing only one goal in 22 shots from Illinois.
Friday’s shutout was the second-consecutive one for OU, coming off a 5-0 blanking of Alabama at Bird Arena on Oct. 1. The Bobcats’ stout defense has only allowed 7 goals in its first six games, while tallying 41 goals of their own in those same contests. Of note, Friday’s game was the 100th start in a Bobcats’ sweater for D-man Blake Rossi.
It was the first regulation sweep against the Illini since 2012.
The continued success of the squad has pleased Bobcats’ Head Coach Lionel Mauron, who offers a reason for the fast start.
“We played a direct and fast game, using our speed to create offense, rather than our skill. When we push the pace, we can be very dangerous offensively and Illinois had trouble handling the intensity,” Mauron said.
The coach added that there were somethings he feels the team can improve upon, though, moving forward.
“At times, we got away from what made us successful. On the larger sheet, we had more time with the puck and we tried to overcomplicate our plays. When we kept it simple and pushed the pace of the play, we had more success,” Mauron said, adding, that “This rink gives you the impression that there is always a lot of space on the outside, which tends to slow down the pace. It is also more difficult to be intense defensively and we gave up too many chances due to lack of discipline.”
Mauron gave special praise to the squad’s special team’s unit, who he thinks have been especially beneficial to his club thus far this season.
“I liked our special teams; we were almost perfect with four goals on five power plays and shut down their special teams. This is something we want to dominate this year and it is good to gain confidence early in the season. We need to work on finishing our plays, being more physical on the puck carrier to gain possession quicker. We want to completely eliminate selfish and lazy plays,” Mauron said.
Leading the charge for the squad so far is Reeve with seven goals and seven assists to date.
The Bobcats’ continue their Midwest road trip this weekend by traveling to St. Louis to take on a 5-2 Maryville squad.
Mauron said that series promises to provide OU with some challenges they haven’t faced yet this year.
“I anticipate a very highly dynamic game, with a lot of offensive chances on both sides. Maryville is strong, fast and wants to play a transition game. We need to up the intensity of our game without the puck, to avoid fast break offenses. This is our first matchup against a top 10 opponents, I am excited to see how we stack up against a highly ranked team,” the coach said.
Puck drop is set for 8:15 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Bobcats finish off their October road games on the 27th in Adrian, MI, before returning to Bird Arena to play that same squad the next night. That will mark the start of 11 consecutive home contests for OU that go through Dec. 10 when they take on Kent State.
In addition to this team’s fast start, Mauron gave a special shoutout to the Bobcats’ D2 team, which is duplicating the success of the Division 1 Men’s club.
“Congratulations to our D2 team who is also undefeated after 6 games. We are creating a healthy program with competitive teams at every levels. This is an exciting time for the Bobcats!” Mauron said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.