NEW LEXINGTON – On Thursday, New Lexington played host to John Glenn, the number five ranked Division 2 team in the state. Behind a stellar pitching performance from Junior Abby Wilson and timely hitting from the offense, the Panthers were able to pull off the upset, coming away with a 3-1 victory.
After two scoreless innings that included just one total hit and two walks, John Glenn struck first. Hannah Bendle drove a oneout triple to right field, then scored one batter later on an Alivia Booth single, making it a 1-0 game after three innings.
Wilson led off the top of the fourth, reaching first after being hit by a pitch. Kylie Fink followed, grounding into a fielder’s choice, but Wilson beat the throw to second, putting runners on first and second. Phoenix Williamson then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. Addison Wycinski followed with a line drive to center that scored Wilson and courtesy runner Bella Chevalier, giving the Panthers a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Makenzy McCoy and Jayden Allen led off with back-to-back singles. Jorja Burkhart then hit a deep ball to left center, scoring McCoy while Allen was thrown out at the plate, giving the Panthers the 3-1 lead, which would be the final scoring for the night.
Wilson got the win on the mound, allowing just one run on seven hits, while striking out four. At the plate, Allen led the Panthers going 2-3 with two singles. Burkhart added a double with an RBI, while Wycinski added two RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.