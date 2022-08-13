This time at least had a little more flavor. It’s been almost as difficult on the fans as it has been on the players this season. Willingly committing yourself to watch a 44-67 team under ownership that has little care towards building a competitive franchise is a chore.
At least you could wash those thoughts away for one night of a nostalgia filled trip surrounded by miles of corn stalks.
You can’t run too far from misery however, The Reds immediately fell into a 3-0 hole in the first inning of the second annual Field of Dreams game and never looked back. Or forward, in this case.
While still holding incredible promise and potential for the future, the lefty youngster Nick Lodolo has taken his bumps as he gets acclimated to the MLB. The rookie was gashed in the first frame en route to allowing three runs before reaching the dugout, something the Reds couldn’t recover from.
In all, Lodolo went 4.2 innings, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. He struggled with control too, striking out six but allowing four walks in as many innings. We’ll chalk that one up to playing in a literal corn field and having some nerves. His ERA sits at 4.72 after the loss.
The offense struggled to get anything going to help the young hurler anyway. Every single Reds’ hitter struck out at least once, totaling 14 punch outs on the night.
It wasn’t until the seventh inning that Cincinnati was able to get on the board. Veteran journeyman Matt Reynolds lined a two-run double into the right-center gap that cut the lead in half.
That was all the Reds could muster as a disappointing season just keeps on rolling.
But hey, at least the field and the jerseys looked pretty.
