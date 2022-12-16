The first half of the 2022-23 Ohio Bobcats hockey season has come to a close.
As the team rests up during the Christmas break before the final two months of the regular season, they are sitting nicely near the top of the American Collegiate Hockey League computer rankings and can boast both a record and a freshman forward who is in the top two in the D1 division leaderboard in two major statistics.
At 16-4, the Bobcats are ranked number six in the country in the most recent ACHA computer rankings.
Freshman forward Luc Reeve is tied for number one in the country in points with 45 and is tied for number two in Mens D1 goals with 21. He leads OU in assists with 24.
Other Bobcats in the team’s top five for points are another freshman phenom, Laker Aldridge with 15 goals, 19 assists and 34 points; and the Captain, Sam Turner, who has netted three goals and 18 assists for 21 points.
Following close behind in the team’s point standings are alternate captain Ryan Higgins, with six goals and 14 assists for 20 points and Andrew Sacca with five goals and 12 assists for 17 points.
The team is on Christmas break and return to the ice for a weekend series vs. the number 18-ranked team in the Men’s D1 computer rankings, Stony Brook, on Jan. 6 and 7. Puck drop both nights at Bird Arena is set for 7 p.m.
Team Captain Sam Turner said he is pleased with the first half of the season and he thinks the break will re-energize the squad.
I think the first half of the season went well. We had a lot of new faces in the locker room and lost a lot of players from the year before, so we knew building team chemistry would be a challenge. The guys all came together very well and became not only good friends, but also learned how to play with each others styles, which helped us get off to such a hot start,” Turner said.
He added, “I think that everyone has had a great first semester, and the way the team has come together is really encouraging for the final half of the season. The break will be a great way for the team to recharge, spend some time with family, and gear up for the home stretch when we get back to Athens.”
Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron also said the break provides a perfect opportunity for his squad to rest and regroup.
The coach added that it allows him to also make any changes necessary as the road to nationals in Boston this March will be a long one with several huge challenges facing his team in playing nationally ranked powerhouses before the tournament begins.
