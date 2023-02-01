LOGAN — A total of approximately 50 high and middle schools — including Nelsonville-York, Alexander, Trimble and Athens — were represented Sunday at the Chieftain Grand Prix 2023 at the Logan Chieftain Center, at Logan High School.
The indoor track meet is part of a series held at the school in Logan.
"Overall, it was great to be at a track and field meet again, and with a nice showing out of our Bulldogs," Bulldogs' Coach Adam Gonczy said. "The athletes that competed today have been training throughout the winter, so this is a great opportunity for them to go to these indoor meets to get some competing experience before the outdoor season, especially for those that are new to track and for freshmen to get their first taste of varsity competition."
High school results
On the boys' side, Logan’s Braden Shriner placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.33 seconds. He also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.16 seconds.
Lucas Burns, of Logan, placed fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.09 second. He also ran his first 800m of this indoor season at 2:17, which is an indoor PR for him.
Izaac Swope, of Logan, won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.15 seconds. Teammate Trey Roush placed fourth with a time of 9.48 seconds.
In the 200-meter relay, Nelsonville-York took first place with a time of 1:37.58, while Circleville was second with a time of 1:38.17.
Logan freshman Lydia Swart took 4th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.92 seconds.
Logan's Teddy Pfarr ran a time of 5:37 minutes in mile while his teammate Drew Perry ran a time of 5:55 minutes for his first indoor mile as a freshman.
Landen Inman, with Nelsonville-York, placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet 1.5 inches.
Circleville’s Zach Buitendorp placed third in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Kallen Wilson, of Logan, placed first in the shot put with a distance of 43 feet 9 inches. He also placed first in the weight throw with a distance of 49 feet 2 inches.
On the girls' side, Trinity Shockey, of Nelsonville-York High School, placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 29.75 seconds. She was followed closely by Hadley Mace of Trimble, who placed third with a time of 29.89 seconds.
Kylie Arnett, of Logan, places second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:27.56 minutes — a time that puts her at the #2 fastest time for Chieftains' girls' indoor 800-meter dash.
Samantha Layton, of Athens, placed fourth in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:38.66.
Logan's Trace Holley ran a time of 11:15 minutes, which is an overall PR for him in the 2-mile.
Logan's Jax Lytle ran his first 800-meter of this indoor season at 2:31.
Alexander’s 400-meter relay team placed third with a time of 5:27.10.
Nelsonville-York’s Chloe Vohlken placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet 3.75 inches.
Gonczy said this was Jesse Vaughn's first ever track meet, and she did a fantastic job in her two events (60m and 200m). She made finals in the 60m (ran an 8.67 in prelims) and ran a solid 200m with a time 30.10 and finishing 5th overall.
Gonczy said Griffin Porter had a solid and busy meet, competing in 4 events, covering 3 different areas of the sport, distance (4x800), sprints (60m and 200m), and jumps (long jump). He had PR in his 60m (8.05) and long jump (16' 6.25").
Middle school
On the boys side, Athens’ Tyriq Cunningham placed second with a time of 8.16 seconds in the 60-meter dash. Trimble’s Cade Burba followed closely behind, placing third with a time of 8.20 seconds. Burba and Cunningham, placed second and third, respectively, in the 200-meter dash with times of 26.95 second and 27.03 seconds.
Alexander’s Carter Hawk placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.19.
Athens’ Coltrane Parsons earned first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.84.
Elias Hembree, of Logan, placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:29.54.
Alexander’s Carter Hawk placed first in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet 2 inches.
Logan's Elias Hembree ran a time of 5:29 minutes, which is an indoor season personal record for him. Hembree also won the middle school boy's 1600-meter race. His teammate Braxton Mender ran a time of 5:49 in the miles, which is an overall personal record for him in the mile.
In the shot put, Trimble’s Charley Bray and Alexander’s Eli Cottrill claimed first and second places with distances of 29 feet and 26 feet 5 inches, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Sam Pennington, of Logan-Hocking Middle School, placed first in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.34 seconds, breaking the high school record. Her teammates, Sophie Sater and Lily Ansel, placed third and fourth with times of 8.87 second and 9.39 second, respectively. Sater's time also broke a school record.
Pennington, an eighth-grader, also placed first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.19 seconds. She was followed by Athens’ Juju Anderson, who placed second with a time of 30.34 seconds.
Zoe Wayner, with Athens Middle School, placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:48.93.
Eme Van Nostran, of Alexander, placed first in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 4 inches.
Eliza Blaney, of Alexander, and Margaret Nunemaker, of Athens, earned second and third place in the long jump with the distances of 14 feet 7 inches and 13 feet and 1.5 inches, respectively.
Logan's Lilly Ansel, an eighth-grader, took fourth in both the 60 (9.39 seconds) and 200M dash (31.60 seconds).
Sater, a seventh-grader, also won the pole vault with a height of 8 feet, 6 inches.
Pennington won the long jump with a distance of 16 feet 8.5 inches.
Logan's Carrington Coffill ran a standout time of 5:48, which is a time that would put her in the high school girls' top two times for the indoor mile. Also, that time was fast enough to exceed the qualifying standard for the middle school girls' 1600 meter New Balance Nationals Indoor meet that is held in Boston.
Logan's Jada McVey ran her first indoor mile at a time of 7 minutes. She is a new distance runner to Logan this season and looking to make a lot of progress as the season progresses.
The Athens High School indoor track teams plan to next compete on Feb. 19 at the Logan Chieftain Center.
