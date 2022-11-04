Survive and advance, that’s all that matters at this point.
It wasn't necessarily fun. It for sure wasn't a spectacle, but Nelsonville-York (11-1) survived the second round of the OHSAA playoffs with a 14-7 win over Loudonville (7-5) on Friday night on a last second touchdown from Gavin Richards.
"It wasn't pretty, three turnovers. I don't think we got any back so if you told me that coming in I'd think we would've been collecting equipment next week so we overcome some obstacles, survive and advance." Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the win.
For the first time in a few weeks, the Buckeyes had to deal with some early adversity. They were able to stop the Redbirds on the initial drive but then found themselves in a fourth down situation inside their own territory.
Facing fourth and short, Richards decided to try and gain a momentum advantage and go for it. Decisions don’t always go the way you want though. Nelsonville-York was stuffed on a quarterback sneak from Makhi Williams and gave Loudonville the ball deep in enemy territory.
The Buckeye defense didn’t fold immediately, forcing the Redbirds into multiple third down scenarios. They couldn’t bend forever though and finally broke when Matthew Sprang took a busted play, scrambled, and dove his way into the endzone for the four-yard touchdown, giving Loudonville the initial score.
"The defense, they played lights out. I told them after the game 'Thanks for saving my butt,' because I told them that the seven points was on me... I should've called timeout and punted it, just stupid football."
For the struggles that Nelsonville-York’s offense showed in the first half, they stepped up when needed to.
After falling behind at home, the Buckeyes took the next drive and methodically moved down the field. This long drive culminated with Williams connecting with Leighton Loge for a 14-yard touchdown pass when the senior beat his defender on a post towards the middle of the field.
They had more chances to make noise but a mixture of sloppy play and a couple of interceptions killed any opportunity of going into the locker room with a lead, instead it was deadlocked 7-7 at the half.
The second half appeared to change the fortunes for the Buckeyes initially. They took the opening possession and were able to churn the ball down the field, led by Gavin Richards with 61 yards on the drive.
That momentum suddenly turned the complete opposite way as Richards fumbled the ball on the one yard line, spoiling the scoring opportunity.
Like they did for most of the night though, the defense buckled up and did their job. One stop later, and the Buckeyes were back in the red zone looking to take the lead.
"The defense was lights out. Again, they're a good football team," Richards said about Loudonville after the win. "They've been scoring 40 points a week and for us to hold them to seven, that's something else."
The tide was seemingly turning until Loudonville blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt from Ben Perry, keeping the game tied with 10 minutes left.
The Buckeyes were able to break through in the last possible chance they could've. A 62-yard drive culminated with Richards busting through the middle on a dive from the goal line.
The win gives the Buckeyes a perfect 7-0 record at home this season as they now move in in the OHSAA playoffs.
