ALBANY - Behind Abby Riffle’s 3-5 day at the plate, Nelsonville-York softball grabbed a much-needed Tri-Valley Conference - Ohio victory on Friday with an 11-6 victory over Alexander on the road. The senior recorded four RBIs and a pair of runs in the win, smacking a three-run shot in the process.
“Abby Riffle hit the ball really well. I’m really happy for her to come through as a senior, she’s been hitting the ball well all season,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “The home run has kind of eluded her all season. She doesn’t try for it but I could tell it’s been on her mind and she finally got one to go over tonight. I’m tickled to death for her.”
Aside from her, Emmie Fowler and Emma Fields also collected three hits and an RBI. Trinity Shockey and Brooklyn Gerity also picked up hits for Nelsonville-York.
In the circle, Hayleigh Gautier went all seven innings for the Lady Buckeyes, allowing nine hits and three earned while striking out two and walking none.
For the Lady Spartans, Ellie Day got the start and Alexander’s No. 1 pitcher had an unusually inefficient night. She would allow 11 hits and eight earned runs, striking out 10 but allowing seven walks.
Macie Swart would guide Alexander at the plate, going 3-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in the loss. Jaycie Jordan picked up a pair of hits and RBIs as well, scoring a run in the process. Kaylee Hudnall, Makiya Radcliff, Rylee Bush and Day all had one hit as well.
It wouldn’t take long for either team to jump on the scoresheet. Shockey would open up the game with a leadoff single, later scoring on an RBI single from Fowler.
Following a double from Radcliff in the bottom of the frame, Jordan would bring her in with an RBI single, tying the game up at one after one inning. Alexander would then take a slight lead in the second inning when Day would single in Swart after the third baseman doubled to open up the inning.
A pair of walks would put two runners on base for Nelsonville-York in the top of the third before Riffle launched a towering three-run shot over the left field fence, giving the Lady Buckeyes a two-run advantage.
After both teams were able to plate one home in the fourth inning, Nelsonville-York would add another three in the top of the fifth inning. An RBI single from Fields highlighted the frame as Nelsonville-York took an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the inning.
Alexander would storm back though and push the Lady Buckeyes to the edge. After an error would allow the first run to score in the bottom of the fifth, consecutive RBI singles from Jordan and Swart would make it a two-run game.
With Swart on third base, Day would send a fly ball to center field where Shockey would make a full–extension, diving catch to preserve the lead and kill the rally from Alexander.
“Our leadership really took play there, that one inning when they started coming back for us. We settled down, Trinity Shockey made a heck of a play in center field for us. When we needed it the most she made a diving play in center field… Our seniors took control there and settled us down. I was happy with how they stepped up.”
Nelsonville-York would tack on one more in the sixth and then RBI doubles from Gerity and Riffle in the seventh would round out scoring. Gautier would send the Lady Spartans down in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.
