Robert Rittenhouse (front row, center) celebrates after being promoted to black belt on July 9 at ONE Academy, Athens. Rittenhouse is the second ever Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt to be promoted in the Athens area.
Submitted photos/ONE Academy
Carlos Mendez (left), owner of ONE Academy, poses with Robert Rittenhouse, who earned his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu on July 9. Only 1% of those who start training earn a black belt, said Mendez.
Robert Rittenhouse recently earned his black belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu from ONE Academy-Athens.
Carlos Mendez, owner and lead instructor of ONE Academy, said over 100 people attended the promotion ceremony on July 9. It was Mendez’s first promotion of a student to black belt.
“This is a 10-15 year (sometimes more) process, so only very few people get here,” he said, noting that less than 1% of those who start the training program earn a black belt.
Rittenhouse is the second ever Gracie Jiu-Jitsu black belt to be promoted in the Athens area. Mendez was the first.
Those who earn their black belts are also referred to as professors.
Rittenhouse also is a jiu-jitsu instructor at ONE Academy.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu was created in Brazil. It uses a wide-range of self-defense techniques to deal with a multitude of potential situations, according to Rickson Gracie, a retired professional Mixed Martial Arts fighter whose family created the martial arts discipline.
