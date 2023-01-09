For only the third time since the start of December, the Athens Lady Bulldogs fell victim to a rough shooting night and fell 57-35 on Saturday. This time an 11-2 Warren team was able to subdue Athens’ offensive attack. Alexis Frazee led all scorers with 22 points on 14 shots for the Warriors.
For all that the contest ended up becoming, the first quarter was actually a high-scoring affair. Warren was able to take a 20-16 lead after the first frame. Ella Chapman ultimately finished as the only Lady Bulldog in double-digits. The guard finished with 11 points while adding a couple of steals.
From there on the shooting percentages started to tell the whole story. Athens finished shooting only 18.5% from the field compared to a 46% clip from Warren. The Warriors were also a hot 8-19 from deep, allowing them to build a double-digit lead.
Athens could only muster up five points in the second quarter, leading to the 34-21 deficit heading into the halftime break.
Luck didn’t change much after that. The Lady Bulldogs put up only six in the third frame while Warren continued to add on to their lead.
By the final quarter, the score differential was so significant that it hardly mattered what the Lady Bulldogs could do. Both teams only scored eight in the quarter, bringing it to its final tally.
Looking to rebound, Athens next suits up for a Tri-Valley Conference matchup with River Valley on the road on Wednesday.
