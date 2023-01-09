For only the third time since the start of December, the Athens Lady Bulldogs fell victim to a rough shooting night and fell 57-35 on Saturday. This time an 11-2 Warren team was able to subdue Athens’ offensive attack. Alexis Frazee led all scorers with 22 points on 14 shots for the Warriors.


