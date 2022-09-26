Kurtis Rourke not only rewrote the Ohio University record books on Saturday, but he gave a breath of fresh optimism for the future of the program in the win over the Fordham Rams.
The redshirt junior saw his breakout performance in one of the wilder contests you’ll see for a while. Continuously asked to put points on the board in order to outpace a potent Fordham offense, Rourke delivered in every possible way on Saturday.
Throwing for 537 yards in the 59-52 win, Rourke set the Ohio University single game record for passing yards, surpassing Donny Harrison’s 409 mark set nearly 40 years ago. More importantly, Rourke did this on incredible efficiency.
His final stat line read 41-50, good for an 82% completion rate, while throwing four touchdowns with no interceptions. Arguably the best day from an Ohio quarterback we’ve ever seen, it’s one we may not see again for a long time.
“It feels much better that we won,” Rourke jokingly quipped after the game about setting the school record. “It’s a great honor, like I said we won and we can celebrate that. It’s an attest to these guys as well [pointing to Tyler Foster and Jacoby Jones] because they were a part of that and without them I wouldn’t have the record. It means a lot.”
While some of the large chunk plays came from busted coverages from the Ram’s defense, credit is still due to Rourke for being able to spot the openings in the secondary and take advantage of it.
He was also able to do it while spreading around the wealth. Five players recorded at least five catches in the win, led by Sam Wiglusz who had 10 catches for 73 yards.
Still though, his biggest throws came when the coverage was at its best. Specifically, Rourke had two fade routes to Foster and Jones late in the game while trailing that helped spark the comeback, including the game winner to Jones in the corner of the endzone in the last seconds of the game.
“We actually didn’t run the play, I kind of just told him [Jones] ‘go score’ kind of thing. I knew he wanted the ball and I knew he could catch the ball and I knew I could put it there so it was kind of just one of those things where we were on the same page, just go up there and win the game.”
Rourke had immense faith in Jones that all he had to do was get the ball there and the receiver would make the play, something Jones was on the same page about.
“10/10 confidence,” Jones quickly noted in the post-game press conference when asked about his confidence to go up and make the game winning play. “I’ve been playing this game since I was five. I rep running fade balls with Kurtis since I’ve been here so it really was just going out there and executing like I said, and that’s what we did.”
It was a perfect blend of sustained success mixed with late game heroics from Rourke and his receivers. You probably won’t be seeing him go for 500+ yards every game, but it was an optimistic sight to see from the gunslinger before heading into conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.