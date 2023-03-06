While a clock delay to start the night might’ve dampened the vibes initially, it ultimately had no impact on Ohio as the Bobcats went on to thrash Bowling Green 92-58 In their final game of the regular season.
Fitting that it was also Senior Night, a couple of those getting the send-off got festivities started for the Bobcats. Miles Brown hit a three-pointer to open up the night and then Dwight Wilson III made two straight baskets in the paint and gave Ohio an early lead.
In the first three minutes of the night, the big man had four points, three rebounds and an assist. The grad student ultimately led the team with 20 points and seven rebounds.
“This was very emotional, it was actually my mom’s first game at the Convo, she’s never been here,” An emotional Wilson said after the win. “Her getting to see just the love that we get on a nightly basis here, it was extra motivation going into the game to play well.”
The hot shooting didn’t extend just to Wilson though. The entire team was on fire all night, particularly in the first half.
The Bobcats shot 63% from the field in the first half with a 43% clip from three-point territory. On the flip side, Bowling Green struggled to make anything, shooting 28% from the floor as they watched Ohio build an insurmountable lead early in the night.
The Bobcats were up five nearly halfway through the first half when their defensive intensity matched up to their offensive efficiency.
A couple of free throws from Wilson sparked an eventual 10-0 run for Ohio that saw the Falcons go over five minutes without scoring, giving the Bobcats a 15-point lead with just over seven minutes left in the first half.
Samari Curtis was able to stop the drought with a basket and that sparked a small run from Bowling Green. The Falcons were able to cut the lead down to 10 but the momentum quickly came to a screeching halt.
Jaylin Hunter got Ohio back on track with a pair of free throws but then AJ Clayton went nuclear. The big man hit four straight three-pointers over the next few minutes, helping to spark an eventual 21-0 run for the Bobcats.
“I thought we did a great job of creating offense from our defense. Our defensive intensity was really good… our activity level was really good, we were able to get transition points and it always helps when the ball is going into the basket.” Jeff Boals, the head coach of Ohio said after the win.
In what seemed like the blink of an eye Ohio ballooned their lead to over 20 points. Hunter didn’t miss out on all the fun though, mixing in an emphatic dunk off a steal during the run. The guard ended up with eight points.
A late three-pointer from Bowling Green ended the run, but they found themselves down an eye-popping 54-26 deficit at the Convocation Center going into the halftime break.
“Just proud of the guys for the focus and maturity they had. It was a great way to end the regular season,” Boals said after the game regarding the team’s ability to end the regular season on such an impressive win.
Ohio couldn’t match the offensive efficiency as a team in the second half, but there were some pretty memorable individual performances.
The game could’ve gotten boring in the second half with Ohio holding such a significant lead. AJ Brown though wasn't going to let the final 20 minutes be wasted.
After both teams struggled to score consistently over the first five minutes of the second half, Brown decided to take over the show.
The freshman hit three three-pointers and scored 13 of his 14 points in the span of four minutes. The final one sent the crowd into a frenzy as it gave the Bobcats a 36-point lead.
“I’m proud of him, he’s been through it,” Boals said about the freshman’s performance. “He’s had a couple injuries this year, he’s missed about two months total without practicing and playing. It’s tough to get a rhythm and it’s tough to do what you do when you’re not lifting the way you should or practicing but he’s a worker.”
Subs started to roll in and Ohio was able to walk out with the eventual 34-point win.
“There’s been ups & there’s been downs but overall, I love this place and it will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Wilson noted about his time with the Bobcats coming to its conclusion. “We got a chance to do something really special… for me and [Ben Roderick] to go out on top, nobody can take that away from us.”
Going into the MAC tournament with some momentum now, Ohio will match up with Ball State in the first round. The Bobcats won the only matchup between the two, 76-71 in Athens back in January.
The two will square off in the second game of the day following Toledo/Miami (OH), which is set to tip-off at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
