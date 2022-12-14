Nelsonville-York grabbed a 60-39 victory over Meigs on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference showdown.
Keegan Swope led the Buckeyes (5-2, 2-0) with 27 points on the night. The junior recorded 16 of those in the second half, going 4-4 from the free throw line.
Partially due to Braylon Harrison, Meigs (1-3, 1-1) was able to grab a 12-11 lead after the first quarter. The 6’ 5” junior led the Marauders with 13 points on the night.
Nelsonville-York was able to grab a 24-22 halftime lead after keeping Harrison and most of the Meigs offense stagnant in the second quarter. Cayden Gheen scored nine of his 11 total points for Meigs in the quarter, hitting a couple of threes in the process.
After the halftime break though, the Buckeyes offense started humming. Led by 12 from Swope, Nelsonville-York broke out a 25 point quarter to grab a double digit lead entering the fourth.
Leighton Loge scored five of his nine total points for the Buckeyes in that third quarter. Buckets from Landon Inman, Trent Morrissey and Andrew Conner helped round out the scoring in the third.
Entering the fourth with a 49-34 lead, the Buckeyes had to solely focus on stopping any comeback attempt from Meigs. They did just that, only allowing five fourth quarter points to help cruise to a victory.
