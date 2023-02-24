Sometimes the places you theoretically despise the most end up feeling the most like home.
The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes were the beneficiary of some luck following their Sectional Final win earlier in the week. After barely skating by Coal Grove, the Lady Buckeyes lucked out and received a very favorable location for the District Semi-Final on Wednesday night.
As others are forced to drive hours away sometimes, Nelsonville-York had to make the roughly 10 minute trip down Route 33 over to a familiar setting at Athens High School to take on Southeastern.
Whether or not the quick travel or excess fans had any real impact on the game, Nelsonville-York looked incredibly comfortable all night as they eventually cruised 60-44 over the Lady Panthers to advance to the District Finals.
“I think we might have had a few extra fans with the closeness of Nelsonville to here. We wanted to avenge our loss we had here to Athens earlier in the year… I know we weren’t playing Athens but it was good to come in here and basically play well. At this point in the year it’s about heart, and these girls showed heart.” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win.
Airah Lavy led Nelsonville-York with 20 points while Cayleigh Dupler (16) and Brooklyn Richards (13) helped pace the Lady Buckeyes.
Nelsonville-York looked locked in from the tip-off. Lavy got the festivities started early with a fadeaway three-pointer from the corner early into the night. From there, those surrounding the paint for the Lady Buckeyes started to make some plays.
Going up against a team with objectively more size down low, Richards and Emma Fields played outstanding in the paint. Thanks to efficient offensive rebounding, the Lady Buckeyes were able to follow up on second-chance opportunities all night.
“The post defense and even the offense in the post and in the paint area was key. That’s a big staple of what we do defensively,” Truax noted. “We did a great job following the game plan tonight.”
This helped immensely as the next five points came from Richards and Fields, many of those because of offensive rebounding.
Holding a four-point lead with just around two minutes left in the quarter, Dupler ripped off two consecutive three-pointers, one of them at the buzzer, for the Lady Buckeyes to take a 16-9 lead after one quarter.
“Cayleigh has struggled recently and she stepped up to the plate tonight. They left her open a little bit in that zone they were playing and she answered it. She answered it big time hitting those three’s for us.”
Megan Booth started off scoring in the second frame with a layup for the Lady Buckeyes but Southeastern wasn’t going to lie down that easily. After falling down seven, the Lady Panthers hit three three-pointers in the middle of a 11-4 run that cut the lead down to a single point.
Richards killed Southeastern’s momentum after sprinting down the court for a fast-break layup. Another free throw from the senior and a late bucket from Lavy gave Nelsonville-York a little breathing room after an ultra-competitive first half, going into the locker room up 28-23.
Out of the halftime break though, it was all Nelsonville-York. Following a bucket from Kalina Hernandez to start off the second half, the Lady Buckeyes went on a 21-5 run over the rest of the third quarter to take a commanding lead. Lavy and Richards dominated early, trading baskets as Southeastern had no answer. The first points of the quarter for the Lady Panthers didn’t come until halfway through.
“Our biggest focus at halftime was stopping No. 13,” Truax said about trying to contain Gabby Pernell, who had 13 points at halftime. “We had to make a couple adjustments of how we were playing her and once she kind of lost fire a little bit and didn’t make a few shots for them we built the lead up because we kept attacking. We were high-energy all night long, it’s a credit to the girls for that and that’s definitely how we built the lead.”
That run forced Southeastern into a timeout down 15 points with just over three minutes remaining in the quarter. That didn’t help at all as a pair of three-pointers from Lavy and Kyleigh McWilliams, mixed with an and-1 from Dupler gave the Lady Buckeyes a 23-point lead going into the final frame.
The beginning of the final quarter was just more evidence that the fortune was not in Southeastern’s favor. Lavy was fouled early on a shot attempt and was sent to the line. Before she could attempt a free throw Southeastern’s head coach was given a technical foul for complaining to the referees, giving Lavy four free attempts at the charity stripe.
She missed her first two shots, but the star junior and the rest of the Lady Buckeyes went 7-7 the rest of the way at the line. The only bucket Nelsonville-York scored in the final quarter was a driving layup from Dupler. It didn’t really matter what they did offensively though as they had such a lead at the time.
Southeastern had its highest scoring output in the fourth with 16 points, but it was hardly enough as Nelsonville-York did all the damage needed and walked away with the 16-point victory.
With another win in the rearview mirror, the Lady Buckeyes now switch all focus to the District Finals on Saturday afternoon. They’ll face off against the No. 3 seed Wheelersburg at Wellston High School with a 2 p.m. tip-off time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.