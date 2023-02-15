A winning streak is fun, but nobody ever said that it would always be pretty.
Ohio extended their winning streak to four on Tuesday night with an 85-61 victory that had slogfest written all over it after the first half.
“We’ve just been playing together. Everybody has been approaching the game way more focused and stuff, just staying together no matter what,” Elmore James said after the win for the Bobcats. “I think that’s really the key, just being locked in going into these games.”
It was an ugly night shooting from both sides to start but the Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Mid-American Conference) did enough in other areas of the game and heated up late to grab another MAC victory. Ohio improved later and ended up shooting 47% from the field on the night while the Bulls ended up with a 34% mark. Buffalo (12-14, 6-7) also had a putrid 12% mark from three-point territory, including a 1-11 number in the first half.
“The first half for both teams was abnormal. Both of us are high scoring offenses, not what you would’ve expected coming in,” Jeff Boals, the head coach of Ohio said after the win.
With nobody holding a particularly hot hand on Valentine’s Day, the Bobcats had to use a full team effort to pull out the victory. Ironically then, it was the team-leading scorer that got things started in the Convocation Center. Dwight Wilson III opened up the night by bodying a Buffalo defender into the paint, knocking down a post-hook and turning to the crowd to flex in order to rile up some energy from the onlookers.
Wilson ended the night with a team-leading 15 points, sharing the title with James after the two heated up late.
It didn’t entirely work at the moment. Neither team could seem to find the basket in the opening minutes of the contest and Ohio found themselves down 13-10 with under 12 remaining in the first half of play.
Consecutive three-pointers by AJ Brown and DeVon Baker then sent the Bobcats into a lead they would never relinquish.
Field goals aren’t the only way to score though. While they shot a middling 66% from the free throw line in the first half, their 10-15 numbers were significant by sheer size alone. Scoring just under 30% of their first half points at the line, those points rendered to be crucial by the end of the night.
“I thought our guys did a good job of getting in there, jump stopping, finishing through contact or getting to the free throw line,” Boals said. We went through a stretch there in the first half where we were missing but we stepped up and made them in the second half.”
Ohio then went on a 13-3 run over the final six minutes of the first half to take a commanding lead going into the break. They held Buffalo without a field goal over that span.
Gabe Wiznitzer threw down a dunk as the first half buzzer blew, sending the crowd into a frenzy as the Bobcats ran into the locker room with a 34-22 lead.
Ohio took that momentum from the first 20 minutes and held on desperately to it. The Bobcats scored the first three baskets of the second half, highlighted by a deep three-pointer from Ben Roderick that forced Buffalo into a timeout as the lead pushed up to 19.
Buffalo finally found some rhythm and hit a couple of deep shots to stage a mini comeback effort but James put that quickly to bed with a three-pointer of his own.
Brown then scored four straight points to send the Bulls into another timeout. The New York native finished with 11 points on 3-7 shooting.
The dominance just seemed to ensue from there for the Bobcats.
Ohio also seemingly found their shooting stroke in the locker room during the break. The Bobcats ended up shooting 63% as a team in the second half.
“In the second half we got the stops we needed and our defense turned into offense. We played off the big fella inside and got some really good kick outs, he had some really nice finishes. The second half was much better.” Boals noted.
Once there was 10 minutes left in the night, Wilson was able to push the lead over the 20-point threshold with a couple buckets, including an impassioned and-1 conversion after scoring through contact. The big man was a huge part of extending the lead in the second half, scoring … points during that time.
With around seven minutes left in the game remaining, the two teams just started trading baskets until it became too late for Buffalo to make a serious comeback effort.
In the end, Ohio was able to dribble the ball out and grab the 24-point victory.
The drubbing marks four straight conference victories and six out of the last eight. There’s still a few weeks left to round out the team before MAC tournament play, but things have only been pointing in the right direction for Ohio over the past month or so.
“They’ve been working, and we went through it early,” Boals mentioned after the game about the progress the team has made this year to lead to this current streak. “You’ve got to stay positive, you’ve got to stay together and you’ve got to come to work. I think our staff has done a phenomenal job just keeping the confidence. I our guys do a lot of extra stuff. Watch film on their own, getting extra lifts in, getting extra shots in and when you have a culture like we have, it’s a working mentality.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.