On a near freezing, crisp night that’s reminiscent of the changing seasons, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes (7-1, 4-0) cooled down a roaring Alexander (5-3, 3-2) offense while separating themselves from the Spartans in the Tri-Valley Conference – Ohio division with a 54-14 win at Dave Boston Field.
“We got past all the games people thought we might look ahead and we took care of our business,” Rusty Richards, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the win regarding Nelsonville-York creating space in the division. “We need one more good week here.”
After stalling out Alexander on the first drive of the game, the Buckeyes took possession and methodically moved down the field while killing the clock.
Their opening drive ended with Gavin Richards scurrying in for a four-yard touchdown and gave the Buckeyes initial lead.
Struggles continued for Alexander while they figured out how to move the ball consistently, their second drive of the night ended with Drew Douglas intercepting Jordan Schulz on a deep pass down the right hash.
The mistake however didn’t ultimately impact them too much since the Buckeyes stalled inside the five-yard line.
The Buckeyes extended their lead quickly into the second quarter. Makhi Williams found Leighton Loge on a seam route down the middle for 37-yards to set the Buckeyes up inside the ten. A few plays later, Williams found the senior sliding in the endzone for the score.
Just as it looked like it may become an easy-sailing game for the Buckeyes, the Spartans found a groove and fired back quickly. Schulz and Alexander started to air the ball out and found success doing so.
They responded late in the second with a long-sustained drive that was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Schulz to Jagger Cain. Just 14 seconds later, Alexander’s Andrew Wheeler grabbed an interception off a trip drill and sprinted down the sideline for the touchdown to tie the game up, stunning the crowd in Nelsonville-York.
“Penalties for one. We gave them the ball with what? A 35-yard field or something like that after a good return. And then we just had a busted coverage and then Makhi sailed the ball just a tad high,” Richards said about the reasons for the comeback. “I’m glad we responded, we challenged them at half time and they came out and shut them out in the second half and played much better.”
The good vibes only last for so long, or short, in this case. Alexander subsequently attempted a squib quick after the touchdown and chaos ensued. Douglas received the kick, made one move to the left, and scurried down the sideline for the kickoff return to give the Buckeyes a seven-point lead heading into the break.
Nelsonville-York took advantage of having possession to open up the second half and eventually turned this one into a blowout, scoring 20 points in the third quarter. They led down an opening drive that ultimately ended with Williams tossing his second touchdown pass of the day, this time to Dakota Inman, to make it a 28-14 game at the time.
Later in the frame, the Buckeyes pulled out some trickery to score again. A pitch to Landen Inman quickly turned into the receiver throwing downfield to a wide-open James Koska, who turned around and legged it to the endzone.
A Loge interception subsequently led to Williams punching in a QB sneak for the third score of the quarter, making it a 41-14 game at the end of three.
“Play calling, I get a little stubborn sometimes with No. 8 Hudson Stalder. They were blitzing a lot and sometimes they guessed right and sometimes they didn’t,” Richards said regarding why it took them so long to fully break out offensively. “I think just opening it up, putting the ball in Makhi’s hands and putting the ball out to our receivers… we just took our 1-on-1 matchups and Makhi got the ball to them.”
Richards second rushing touchdown of the night made it a 30+ point game early in the fourth.
Following the loss, Alexander has two more contests in order to try and bid for a playoff spot, starting next week against Warren.
Nelsonville-York, on the other hand, is essentially set up for a winner-takes-all game against Vinton County next week for the TVC title.
“We’ve done what we’ve had to do at this point to be 4-0, so has Vinton County,” Richards said after the win. “Let’s get it on next week and I’m sure they’re going to bring their A game and hopefully we bring our A game and settle it on the field.
