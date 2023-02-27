STEWART — Rust is real in the sports world.
After getting the supposed benefit of earning a first round bye in Sectional action and not playing for nearly two weeks, the Federal Hocking Lancers had to work through some early issues on Friday night before pulling away in the second half en route to a 65-44 win over Manchester to clinch a Sectional Title.
While it ended with them sitting atop a ladder, cutting the net down one-by-one, the Lancers struggled to get their feet off the ground early in the night.
Going up against a 7-12 Manchester team, the Lancers were heavily favored to walk out with an easy win. They just didn’t expect how well the Greyhounds would come out.
“In the first half we weren’t playing any type of defense, they were getting where they wanted to go,” Jonathan Thompson, the head coach of Federal Hocking said after the win. “They’re a very solid team in terms of executing their offense and we knew that. We knew we had to be sharp and our kids were not on that end of the floor. Luckily we got into them a bit at halftime and I think it changed their mindset.”
Or, they didn’t expect how woefully they would start the night themselves. A team so usually dependent on a fast-paced, three-point shooting philosophy, Federal Hocking struggled to get anything going offensively early.
Caden Chapman hit one of his eventual many huge shots early with a three-pointer but the team’s offensive attack quickly fell flat after that. Nothing seemed to fall for an extended period of time and the Lancers found themselves down 10-8 with roughly two minutes left in the first quarter.
As he would do for a lot of the night though, Chapman came up with another clutch bucket, drilling a three-pointer to regain the lead for Federal Hocking.
A barrage of points came within the final two minutes as both teams scored quickly. Tariq Cotrill hit a three-pointer for his only first half points during that span as a last second bucket from Manchester gave the Greyhounds a 17-16 lead after the first frame.
The Lancers regained the lead quickly in the second quarter when Andrew Airhart drilled a three-pointer but it didn’t last long. The teams would go back-and-forth for a few minutes and Manchester found themselves with another slight lead as the clock ticked down towards halftime. Scotty Balch then drained a couple of huge three-pointers to keep up the scoring. Billy Ward then scored in the final seconds to give the Lancers a two-point advantage heading into the locker room.
“Scotty came off the bench tonight. He’s been starting and I made a change last minute, just kind of a gut feeling type thing. I don’t know if it sparked him or what. He came to play, he was rebounding, he was shooting. I was proud of the effort he put on the floor tonight.”
After the halftime break it was all Federal Hocking. Airhart got the half started with a jumper then hit a moving three shortly after to give the Lancers some breathing room.
It was right about then when Cottrill, who had been rendered invisible for most of the first half, started to finally break out. The junior nailed a pair of free throws and then drilled a corner three-pointer to extend the lead even further.
Balch then ripped off another three-pointer to give Federal Hocking a double-digit lead, sending the Greyhounds into a timeout roughly halfway through the quarter.
Cottrill would then score the final six points of the quarter for Federal Hocking, ballooning their lead to 51-37 after three quarters. In all, the Lancers outscored Manchester 17-7 in the third.
“He took charge at the end of the game,” Thompson said of Cottrill’s performance after bouncing back from a rough first half. “I got into him on the bench at one point, trying to just motivate him. I think he responded to it, he started picking pockets and things up top on defense. He started controlling our offense a little bit better instead of trying to get into the ‘one pass and chuck it’ deal. All-in-all, good night for our kids.”
The offensive barrage didn’t end there. Both teams started trading three-pointers to start the final frame before the clock started to become a real issue.
Manchester found themselves down 17 with roughly three minutes left when Cottrill pulled out three consecutive steal-and-scores to really put this one to bed. From there, subs checked in and Federal Hocking was able to dribble out the 21-point win and secure the Sectional Championship.
A recap of the District Semi-Final game on Monday night between Federal Hocking and Eastern can be found on Athensmessenger.com
