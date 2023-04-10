Going into the seventh inning tied at four apiece, Federal Hocking used a two-run final inning to secure a 6-5 win on the road at Crooksville over the weekend. Brady Bond led the way for the Lancers at the plate with a 2-3 day, and grabbing an RBI in the win.
As a whole, the Lancers recorded eight hits on the day. Rylan Poston also grabbed two hits on the day. Dillon Haynes, Iden Miller, Glen Wilkes and Cody Mettler all recorded a hit in the victory.
On the mound, Federal Hocking used a combination of Miller and Mettler. Miller got the start and only went three innings despite a good outing. The righty allowed two hits and one run, striking out one during his limited action. Mettler then took the ball and eventually secured the win despite allowing a bit more action on the basepaths.
Mettler finished the final four innings, allowing five hits and four runs, two of them being earned, while allowing one walk and tallying one strikeout. Crooksville’s Wyatt Hillis got the start and went six innings, striking out five while allowing seven hits and four runs, none of them being earned though.
Federal Hocking used a four-run first inning to take a commanding lead minutes into the game. The bats would fall silent for most of the game though as the Lancers went scoreless until the final frame. Crooksville would slowly tack on runs in the third, fourth and fifth in order to tie the game up before entering the seventh inning in a deadlock.
Federal Hocking would clutch up and the bats would come alive in the final inning as the Lancers brought home their two runs to take a 6-4 lead at the time. Crooksville would get one back in the final frame but Mettler did enough to get out of the jam and secure the win for the Lancers.
