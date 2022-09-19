Golf teams from the Tri-Valley Conference took on the Little Kanawha Conference in the annual Battle of the Bridge tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Mason on Saturday.
Alexander, Athens, Belpre, Eastern, Southern, Vinton County, Waterford, and Wellston represented the TVC against eight schools from the KCC (Calhoun, Gilmer County, Parkersburg Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County, St. Mary's, Wahama, and Williamstown). After 18 holes, the conferences were tied at 801 and a playoff was used to settle the score.
Athens Nathan Shadik, who finished second on the TVC side and third overall with a score of 77, joined Belpre's Connor Moore (76) to best Wahama's Grant Roush (72, the day's medalist) and Emerson Simons (76) from Roane County for the TVC victory.
Athens Head Coach Rodney Burgess said, "All 16 teams stayed to watch the playoff so the atmosphere was exciting. I am so proud of Nathan and Connor for stepping up and winning the playoff hole."
Stanley Viny from Alexander shot 78 to finish third among the TVC field and tied for fourth overall. Bulldogs Jay Choi (80) and Milan Hall (82) also finished in the top ten on the TVC side of the tournament.
On September 15, TVC play continued with Nelsonville-York hosting at Forest Hills Golf Course in Glouster.
Athens was victorious with a team score of 157, improving their TVC record to 35-1. The Bulldogs Nathan Shadik and Stanley Viny from Alexander led the field, ending the day tied at 35.
Athens Jay Choi (38) finished second, with teammates Milan Hall and Easton Nuzum tied for fourth, both shooting 42. Wellston will host the final TVC match of the season on Thursday at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.
