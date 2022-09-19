Athens Golf

The Athens boys golf team poses at Riverside Golf Club in Mason. Left to right: Easton Nuzum, Sam Kim, Jay Choi, Nathan Shadik, Milan Hall

 Photo by Rodney Burgess

Golf teams from the Tri-Valley Conference took on the Little Kanawha Conference in the annual Battle of the Bridge tournament at Riverside Golf Club in Mason on Saturday.


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.