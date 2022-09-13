It’s probably been a difficult weekend for the Ohio Bobcats, searching through the game tape looking to find any positives during the 46-10 thrashing they took by the hands of Penn St.
Winning was never really expected, but a 36-point loss will undoubtably hurt the ego of the program after an exciting week one victory. Picking out the positives is all about finding individual efforts and focusing on them. Some performances may actually exude some optimism, even if the stat line doesn’t say so.
If you read the box score from Saturday, it looks as if Sieh Bangura struggled against top-level competition. The redshirt freshman had 25 yards on seven carries and a touchdown in the loss. He also led the team in receiving with 35 yards on a couple of catches.
Stats don’t tell the whole story though; Bangura wasn’t given much room to work with on the day. He wasn’t given the space needed to make those flashy plays we’re starting to expect from him. From the eyes of those in the program, they were actually excited to see how he responded.
“It’s really remarkable. He didn’t play his senior year [of high school] because of Covid. He obviously played four games for us last year and practiced and spring ball and all those things but that was the first time he’s been on that big of stage,” Tim Albin, the head coach of the Bobcats said about his reaction to the starting running back. “I really couldn’t tell a difference between Sieh and O’Shaan [Allison] or Julian [Ross]. I didn’t notice any nerves or anything in my conversations with him.”
Bangura’s reaction to the environment on Saturday is a legitimate positive to take away. For this year and the future, Bangura is going to be counted as one of the more important pieces to this Bobcats offense. He has the talent and mental fortitude to become a star while wearing the green.
Odds are he’s not going to play in a stadium as large or loud as he did in State College, so the mental practice of the situation is nearly as important as the reps on the field.
“I thought he handled it very, very well. He didn’t strike me as big-eyed. He wanted to play more than the 37 snaps that he got.”
He’ll get another chance to prove himself in front of a Power 5 crowd this weekend as the Bobcats travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State. If there’s any positive to take away from the loss last weekend, Ohio’s biggest stars are gaining valuable mental reps every day.
(0) comments
